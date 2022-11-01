 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Disappearing campaign signs are a reminder that city has volunteer ordinance enforcers

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsans noticing campaign signs disappearing from their yards may be quick to blame opposing viewpoints, but as one resident recently learned, a city ordinance allows for their removal in some cases.

Heather Crim works from her midtown home on Utica Avenue, where her office window faces her front yard. While working one day, she saw a vehicle pull up outside and a man get out and take her campaign signs supporting Democrat candidates.

“I ran out the door, and I was like, 'Hey, what’re you doing?'" she said in a Tulsa World interview. Crim was told the signs were placed in violation of city code, which states that privately owned advertisements must be beyond the public right of way or at least 12 feet from the curb, whichever is less.

People are also reading…

"I grabbed the signs from him, and then he started videoing me moving my signs up. … He was like, 'I need this evidence for my boss.’”

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

The man was loosely referencing a volunteer program, through the city of Tulsa, that helps enforce the city's sign ordinance

"We do a training session (for volunteers) that is mostly centered on safety," said Michael Rider, zoning and sign official for the city of Tulsa. "We’re focused on major thoroughfares rather than neighborhood areas. Intersections that are controlled by traffic lights and heavily traveled, that’s where our focus is primarily."

The group of 60 volunteers who received a two-hour training in July remove, on average, 1,000 signs a month, Rider said. 

"The most difficult thing to train is how to identify the right of way," Rider said. "One of the quickest, easiest ways is looking for the public infrastructures that run alongside the road, and if the sign is in between that thing and the street, it is prohibited and needs to be removed."

At Crim's home, near Cascia Hall, the volunteer might not have been operating according to training, Rider said, adding that the city was looking into the incident report.

Tom Dial, a volunteer with the Tulsa County Democratic Party, said leaders have been communicating with city officials about signs being removed from supporters' yards.

"The folks at the city have been phenomenally helpful responding to this and keeping us informed on what the rules are, helping us get the word out to all of our membership," Dial said.

Most calls about Democrat signs being removed have come from the Brookside area and residents on Utica, according to Dial.

A volunteer at the Republican Party of Tulsa County said many supporters have called the office about signs being removed, especially in south Tulsa.

Featured video: Do political campaign ads, signs, direct mail postcards sway voters?

Politicians are spending big bucks on advertising to grab voters, but is it working?

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

The city ordinance

Tulsa City Ordinances

Nuisances: Chapter 1, Section 103

O. Any privately-owned sign (including a poster, banner, flyer or other device) placed in or on an existing public street or sidewalk; or in or on a right-of-way or within twelve (12) feet of a curb or road edge, whichever is less; or affixed to any tree, utility pole or other structure located in or on a public street or sidewalk; or in or on a right-of-way or within twelve (12) feet of a curb or road edge, whichever is less, without permission from the City of Tulsa, as provided in Title 42 TRO Section 60.020-E and -H. Any such sign so placed or affixed is hereby considered litter, and considered abandoned, and may be summarily removed.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert