Disappearing campaign signs are a reminder that city has volunteer ordinance enforcers

Tulsans noticing campaign signs disappearing from their yards may be quick to blame opposing viewpoints, but as one resident recently learned, a city ordinance allows for their removal in some cases.

Heather Crim works from her midtown home on Utica Avenue, where her office window faces her front yard. While working one day, she saw a vehicle pull up outside and a man get out and take her campaign signs supporting Democrat candidates.

“I ran out the door, and I was like, 'Hey, what’re you doing?'" she said in a Tulsa World interview. Crim was told the signs were placed in violation of city code, which states that privately owned advertisements must be beyond the public right of way or at least 12 feet from the curb, whichever is less.

"I grabbed the signs from him, and then he started videoing me moving my signs up. … He was like, 'I need this evidence for my boss.’”

The man was loosely referencing a volunteer program, through the city of Tulsa, that helps enforce the city's sign ordinance.

"We do a training session (for volunteers) that is mostly centered on safety," said Michael Rider, zoning and sign official for the city of Tulsa. "We’re focused on major thoroughfares rather than neighborhood areas. Intersections that are controlled by traffic lights and heavily traveled, that’s where our focus is primarily."

The group of 60 volunteers who received a two-hour training in July remove, on average, 1,000 signs a month, Rider said.

"The most difficult thing to train is how to identify the right of way," Rider said. "One of the quickest, easiest ways is looking for the public infrastructures that run alongside the road, and if the sign is in between that thing and the street, it is prohibited and needs to be removed."

At Crim's home, near Cascia Hall, the volunteer might not have been operating according to training, Rider said, adding that the city was looking into the incident report.

Tom Dial, a volunteer with the Tulsa County Democratic Party, said leaders have been communicating with city officials about signs being removed from supporters' yards.

"The folks at the city have been phenomenally helpful responding to this and keeping us informed on what the rules are, helping us get the word out to all of our membership," Dial said.

Most calls about Democrat signs being removed have come from the Brookside area and residents on Utica, according to Dial.

A volunteer at the Republican Party of Tulsa County said many supporters have called the office about signs being removed, especially in south Tulsa.

