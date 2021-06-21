Developer of mixed-use project at former Crowne Plaza hotel wants City Council vote delayed

The organization behind a proposal to turn the shuttered Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills into a mixed-use development wants more time to make its case.

Attorney Lou Reynolds, representing Veteran Services USA, sent a letter to city councilors on Monday requesting that they postpone their vote on the matter until July 28. Councilors are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a rezoning request needed for the project to move forward.

Reynolds notes that the VSUSA closed on the property late last week and recently purchased nine other properties in eight states.

“The managerial logistics associated with ensuring these ownership transitions on these properties went smoothly has hindered the Applicant’s efforts to prepare for this Wednesday’s meetings,” the letter states.

Records filed with the Tulsa County Clerk’s Office show that the deed for the sale of the property at 7902 S. Lewis Ave. was entered into as of May 14 with an effective date of June 17. The deed was filed with the County Clerk’s Office the next day.

The City Council will decide Wednesday whether or not to postpone the vote.