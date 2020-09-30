Debate mention of Tulsa crime stats catches watchers' attention

Tulsans may have been surprised and perhaps a little miffed when presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace cited their city as one whose violent crime rate has risen under a Republican mayor.

"There have been a dramatic increase in homicides in America this summer, particularly. And you often blame that on Democratic mayors and Democratic governors, but in fact there have been equivalent spikes in Republican-led cities, like Tulsa, and Fort Worth. So the question is, is this really a party issue?" Wallace asked President Donald Trump during Tuesday's debate.

According to statistics posted by the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa had 54 homicides through the end of August. At that rate, it would have 81 by the end of the year.

That would surpass the all-time high of 75 set in 2017.

Tulsa recorded 61 homicides in 2018 and 56 in 2019, according to TPD.

Other serious crimes are a mixed bag. Rape and robbery are in line with recent years while aggravated assault was sharply higher over the summer, perhaps as the result of more people confined to their homes.

Conversely, burglaries are down over the same period.

