Debate flares over diversity training for Oklahoma lawmakers

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said there are constant efforts to maintain civility and decorum in the House. However, diversity training is not the answer, he said in a statement.

“The House’s tradition has been for members to use relationships to achieve reconciliation,” McCall said. “That approach tends to be more authentic and effective than trainings. We are told trainings like these have not successfully occurred in other legislative bodies and emphasizing relationships and decorum, as our leadership team does, works best.”