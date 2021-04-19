 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debate flares over diversity training for Oklahoma lawmakers
0 comments

Debate flares over diversity training for Oklahoma lawmakers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two racially insensitive incidents at the Oklahoma state Capitol have ignited a conversation about whether state lawmakers should undergo racial sensitivity training.

Legislative Democrats want Republican House leaders to implement diversity and inclusion training for state lawmakers.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said there are constant efforts to maintain civility and decorum in the House. However, diversity training is not the answer, he said in a statement.

“The House’s tradition has been for members to use relationships to achieve reconciliation,” McCall said. “That approach tends to be more authentic and effective than trainings. We are told trainings like these have not successfully occurred in other legislative bodies and emphasizing relationships and decorum, as our leadership team does, works best.”

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Construction startups build homes with 3D printers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News