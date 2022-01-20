David O'Meilia to retire after 10-year stint as city attorney

"You have to mediate disputes between the mayor and City Council, stay on top of a rapidly evolving legal environment, and defend the taxpayers against lawsuits,” Bynum said. “Tulsa has been incredibly fortunate to have a true public servant in David O'Meilia as our city attorney for the last decade.

“When you think about all the historic challenges we've faced in that time, they required steady legal guidance for the city government to go about its work,” Bynum said.

“I am very grateful for his service.”

Bynum said the city has completed its internal search for candidates and is extending the search to include external candidates.

“We had two internal applicants,” Bynum said. “Following my interviews with them, I decided to open the process to external candidates.”

The city has a hiring process for key department positions that involves multiple rounds of interviews with different groups of shareholders, Bynum said.

“That process has yielded outstanding hires in those departments, so that is the same process we will use here,” he said.