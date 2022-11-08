Dana Prieto upsets J.J. Dossett in area state legislative election; open seats split between Republicans, Democrats

All Tulsa-area state legislative incumbents except one were re-elected Tuesday in the statewide general election, while Republicans and Democrats split four open seats, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

The one upset came in north Tulsa County Senate District 34, where GOP candidate Dana Prieto upset incumbent Democrat J.J. Dossett.

Prieto, 66, won the race with 55.2% of the vote, or by a ballot margin of 10,059 to 8,025.

Prieto is a Tulsa business consultant who in 2018 finished third in a four-way SD 36 Republican primary. He is endorsed by Christian nationalist organizations Ekklesia of Oklahoma and City Elders.

Dossett, 39, had held the post since 2016. He didn’t have an opponent in the 2018 election.

Dossett is a former Owasso High School teacher and coach.

In the SD 2 legislative race, newcomer Ally Seifried, a Republican, received 73.7% of the vote to easily outpace Democrat Jennifer A. Esau and win the post that represents Claremore, southern Rogers County and the northeast corner of Tulsa County.

Seifried received 20,933 votes, while Esau received 7,481 votes.

She will continue the GOP grip on the post, which became open when Republican incumbent Marty Quinn was term-limited out of office.

Seifried has said she favors school choice in most forms, including vouchers.

Esau, 48, is a lifelong educator and public schools advocate. She lost to Quinn in 2018.

Republican incumbent Mark Lepak, 66, won his House District 9 race over Democratic challenger Ann Marie Kennedy, 63.

Lepak received 9,049 votes, while Kennedy received 3,454 votes.

Lepak was first elected to the post in 2014.

House District 23 Incumbent Republican Terry O’Donnell successfully defended his post from Democrat challenger Susan Carle Young, winning 66.7% of the ballots with 6,156 votes to Young’s 3,074 votes.

Young, 67, lost to O’Donnell in 2020, winning only 38% of the vote.

Since then O’Donnell, 59, has been indicted in Oklahoma County on charges of improperly using his position to secure the transfer of a Catoosa tag agency from his mother-in-law, now deceased, to his wife.

House District 66 brings both new district boundaries and a new representative following Tuesday’s election.

Skiatook Republican Clay Staires, 58, won the seat over Democrat David Rankin, 63, of Sand Springs, taking 69.9% of the votes cast, receiving 8,845 votes while Rankin received 3,814 votes.

The district was redrawn after incumbent Republican Jadine Nollan was term limited out of office.

Staires is a former educator and nonprofit director who now operates a consulting business. Rankin is a veterinarian.

“It’s a big night — a very big night,” Staires said Tuesday evening as the final numbers trickled in. “We are very happy with the results tonight.

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “It’s been a two-year push, and focusing on something for two years, … it’s great to have the culmination and to finish ahead and win this thing. It feels great.”

Democrat Suzanne E. Schreiber, 50, won the HD 70 seat, beating GOP challenger Brad Bank, winning 56.4% of the vote, or a ballot margin of 9,445 to 7,289.

The Tulsa seat became open when Republican incumbent Carol Bush did not seek reelection.

Banks, 39, is an engineer and construction company owner. Schreiber is a program director for the George Kaiser Family Foundation and a former Tulsa Public Schools board member.

In the House District 71 race, Democrat Amanda Swope won over Republican challenger Mike Masters.

Swope won the post with 60.8% of the vote, or 7,015 ballots to Masters’ 4,525 votes.

HD 71 incumbent Democrat Denise Brewer opted not to seek reelection to the district, which includes Brookside in Tulsa.

Swope, 34, is director of the Muscogee Nation juvenile justice system and a former Tulsa County Democratic Party chairwoman. She has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma.

Masters, 42, is a public school teacher and real estate agent. He lost to Brewer in 2020.

“I am humbled that the voters of District 71 chose me to serve as their representative,” Swope said in a statement. “It is an honor that I do not take lightly, and I pledge to serve their interests with every vote I take on the floor of the Legislature.

Receiving nearly 52% of the vote, Democrat incumbent Melissa Provenzano won reelection to HD 79, defeating Republican challenger Paul Hassink by a 5,491 to 5,098 vote margin to represent the southeast Tulsa district.

Hassink, 66, is a retired engineer. Provenzano, 50, is a long-time Tulsa and Bixby educator.

Sand Springs Leader reporter Sharon Bishop-Baldwin contributed to this story.