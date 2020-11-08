D.C. Digest: 'Our fellow Americans are not our enemies,' Mullin tells constituents

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin can be as partisan as anyone and has been one of the most state’s most vocal defenders of President Donald Trump, but this week Mullin urged constituents to take a deep breath and keep last week’s election results in perspective.

“This election has been more polarizing than any other previous election and has further divided our country,” Mullin said in an email to constituents. “No matter what the outcome is, half of the country will be upset and disappointed.

“But we cannot forget that at the end of the day, we are more than our political beliefs. Our fellow Americans are not our enemies just because they have a different opinion than we do. Our neighbors are still our neighbors and an election doesn’t make the Oklahoma Standard disappear.

“We can agree to disagree and continue to love one another. There will always be far more that unites us than divides us,” he said.

Native caucus: Oklahomans Tom Cole and Markwayne Mullin were among a record six Native Americans elected to the U.S. House of Representatives this year.

The group includes three Republicans and three Democrats, three men and three women, and one native Hawaiian.