 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D.C. Digest: Mullin takes time from Middle East exploits to blast infrastructure bill
0 Comments

D.C. Digest: Mullin takes time from Middle East exploits to blast infrastructure bill

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dots and dashes: The House and Senate were out this week although some committees met. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin found time while trying to figure out a way into and out of Afghanistan to tell constituents Democrats’ $1 trillion infrastructure bill “is not going to fix any” of their roads and bridges because the money is going to “socialist projects and Green New Deal spending that guarantee inflation and debt for generations to come.” ... In a similar vein, 4th District Congressman Tom Cole blasted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for calling the House back into session to vote on “trillions in socialist and unsustainable spending.” ... U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe reportedly was one of five senators asking U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller to look into selling U.S. wheat to that country through the Export-Import Bank.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Featured video:

Dr. David Kendrick explains how officials are working to identify clusters of infections without relying on people to get tested.
090421-tul-nws-mullin-markwayne

Mullin

 STAFF

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News