D.C. Digest: Lankford advocates for more mining

Dig deep: U.S. Sen. James Lankford panned the Biden administration’s conditional support of new mining for rare minerals as long as it doesn’t perpetuate “the historical injustices that too many mining operations have left behind.”

While there is broad acknowledgement that the U.S. is too reliant on other countries, particularly China, for some rare earth materials necessary for new technologies, there is disagreement on how best to develop those resources closer to home.

“Biden is forcing us to be mineral- and energy-dependent on nations like Russia and China because he and the progressive wing of his party put their climate-change and environmental activism ahead of common sense and U.S. national interests,” Lankford said in a written statement. “Biden is obsessed with getting us to electric-only vehicles and renewables, both of which are dependent on minerals we currently don’t produce or refine in the quantities needed.”

Meat money: USDA Rural Development said it is making available $215 million in grants to fund startup and expansion activities in the meat and poultry processing sector, workforce development and technical assistance.