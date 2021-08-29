D.C. Digest: Hern leads Republican attack on Democrats' spending bill

Budget bashing: First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who seems to be emerging as one of the House’s most outspoken budget hawks, is pretty wound up about the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution advanced last week.
Seen Thursday at the Tulsa Regional Chamber luncheon that featured Gov. Kevin Stitt, Hern was still fuming about not only the bill itself but the procedural maneuvers that put it into play before actually being written.
A few days earlier, Hern blasted the proposal at a Republican press conference.
“Democrats like to act like our debts don’t exist,” Hern said. “They think that it’s impossible for the United States to default on our debts, that we can spend as much as we want, when we want, with no consequences.
“A drastic expansion of the federal government is not what we need,” he said. “The Green New Deal is not what the American people want. ... We sure as hell do not consent to this kind of reckless, wasteful, useless spending in our nation’s capital.”
Hern was by no means the only member of the Oklahoma delegation to denounce the spending resolution.
All, in fact, did.
Rep. Frank Lucas said it was “reckless,” Rep. Tom Cole called it “irresponsible” and Rep. Markwayne Mullin dismissed it as a “blank check for Democrats’ socialist agenda.”
Grabbiness: One thing upon which Republicans and Democrats in Washington agree is that some power grabbing is going on.
They just don’t agree on who’s doing it.
Take voting.
Democrats contend Republicans are seizing it, or trying to, with a series of state election laws that are admittedly intended to make voting more difficult.
Republicans say Democrats and their proposed federal election laws are the high-handed ones.
Oklahoma’s all-Republican congressional delegation, naturally, join the latter chorus.
“They will try to tell you that this bill is necessary to increase access to voting and eliminate voter ‘suppression,’ a term Democrats now use to intimidate anyone who opposes their ballot power grabs,” said Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin. “Even if we ignore the label, that’s a flat-out lie. More Americans voted in the 2020 election than ever before, despite a global pandemic.”
While that is true, supporters of the John Lewis Act approved by the House on a straight-party line last week argue that the gap between white and Black turnout rates has widened in most states relieved of federal election oversight by a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Oklahoma’s Republicans contend the John Lewis Act will make cheating harder without unfairly inconveniencing legitimate voters.
Democrats say the actions of GOP-run legislatures are proving otherwise, with congressional Republicans cheering them on.
Naval gazing: Vice President Kamala Harris included the USS Tulsa, based in Singapore, on her Far East itinerary.
“The reason we are here is important,” Harris told the ship’s crew. “The Indo-Pacific is critical to the security and the prosperity of the United States. Our presence in the Indo-Pacific has a long, long history, including now, of helping to guarantee peace and security, freedom of trade and commerce, freedom of navigation … and open waterways, and the rules-based international order that has brought so much safety and prosperity to so many.”
Dots and dashes: In a highly detailed letter, U.S. Sen. James Lankford and Texas’ Sen. John Cornyn asked for a Government Accountability Office investigation of certain Biden administration policies on immigration, and in particular its issuing of notices to report to people who are then essentially released into the U.S. on their own recognizance. ... U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe put in a $1.9 million federal funding request for a biomedical research center at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in Oklahoma City.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
Featured video: