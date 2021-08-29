D.C. Digest: Hern leads Republican attack on Democrats' spending bill

Budget bashing: First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who seems to be emerging as one of the House’s most outspoken budget hawks, is pretty wound up about the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution advanced last week.

Seen Thursday at the Tulsa Regional Chamber luncheon that featured Gov. Kevin Stitt, Hern was still fuming about not only the bill itself but the procedural maneuvers that put it into play before actually being written.

A few days earlier, Hern blasted the proposal at a Republican press conference.

“Democrats like to act like our debts don’t exist,” Hern said. “They think that it’s impossible for the United States to default on our debts, that we can spend as much as we want, when we want, with no consequences.

“A drastic expansion of the federal government is not what we need,” he said. “The Green New Deal is not what the American people want. ... We sure as hell do not consent to this kind of reckless, wasteful, useless spending in our nation’s capital.”

Hern was by no means the only member of the Oklahoma delegation to denounce the spending resolution.

All, in fact, did.