D.C. Digest: Congressman Tom Cole blasts Biden budget proposal

“Outrageous”: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, a senior Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, blasted President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal as “utterly outrageous and unrealistic.”
“The last thing America needs is President Biden’s proposed tax-and-spend monstrosity,” said Cole. “Rather than proposing trillions in spending on non-pandemic related programs and initiatives, the president should be focused on fostering the nation’s economic recovery.”
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe also criticized the budget proposal, chiefly for only raising defense spending 1.7%.
The proposal is unlikely to go anywhere in an almost evenly divided Congress but represents an opening gambit by the administration.
Middle East: U.S. Sen. James Lankford laid the blame for armed conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip on “Palestinian terrorist groups” and their “enablers.”
Indirectly, he also blamed the Biden administration for what he implied has been a soft approach to those groups.
“Last year we saw peace breaking out between Israel and its Arab neighbors because of strong (Trump administration) policies that focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and sanctions on terrorist groups,” Lankford said. “Israel is our closest and most vital friend in the Middle East.”
Fighting broke out when Israel forcibly removed several Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem and the Palestinian enclave in Gaza responded by firing rockets at Israel.
Dark Money: Inhofe and Lankford were among 43 Republican senators signing onto a bill that would prevent the Internal Revenue Service from requiring 501c(4) “dark money” organizations to reveal their donors.
The “Don’t Weaponize the IRS Act” puts into statute a 2018 policy instituted by the Trump administration, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Senate Democrats have asked the Biden administration to rescind the Trump policy.
A-lister: Tympanuchus pallidicinctus, otherwise known as the lesser prairie chicken, may be going back on the endangered species list, and Oklahoma’s congressional delegation is not happy.
“If the species is already recovering through voluntary conservation, why would a federal agency need to manage our land and economic development?” Lankford said.
The lesser prairie chicken ranges over western Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas with smaller populations in eastern New Mexico and southeast Colorado.
According to Partners in Flight, the species has lost 97% of its historic population, mostly because of habitat loss.
Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and those from Kansas and Texas argue that the species is being restored through voluntary conservation measures.
“Evidence shows that the lesser prairie chicken is thriving, making this proposal to list it as ‘threatened’ in Oklahoma completely unnecessary,” Inhofe said. “The voluntary public-private conservation partnerships for the LPC and its habitat are working, as evidenced by recent aerial surveys which show the population has doubled since 2013.”
Dots and dashes: Lankford joined in legislation to prevent the Biden administration from lifting sanctions on Iran. ... Lankford was among the 35 Republicans to block consideration of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Inhofe issued a statement opposing the commission but was not present for the procedural vote that prevented a final roll call on the matter. ... The CEOs of JP Morgan Chase and Citi told 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas they think it unlikely the Biden administration’s proposed global corporate tax rate is feasible.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World