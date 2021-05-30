D.C. Digest: Congressman Tom Cole blasts Biden budget proposal

“Outrageous”: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, a senior Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, blasted President Joe Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal as “utterly outrageous and unrealistic.”

“The last thing America needs is President Biden’s proposed tax-and-spend monstrosity,” said Cole. “Rather than proposing trillions in spending on non-pandemic related programs and initiatives, the president should be focused on fostering the nation’s economic recovery.”

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe also criticized the budget proposal, chiefly for only raising defense spending 1.7%.

The proposal is unlikely to go anywhere in an almost evenly divided Congress but represents an opening gambit by the administration.

Middle East: U.S. Sen. James Lankford laid the blame for armed conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip on “Palestinian terrorist groups” and their “enablers.”

Indirectly, he also blamed the Biden administration for what he implied has been a soft approach to those groups.