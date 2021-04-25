D.C. Digest: Congressional delegation remembers Jim Thorpe

Jim Thorpe: Oklahoma’s congressional delegation introduced resolutions last week honoring Oklahoma native Jim Thorpe and asking that his medals from the 1912 Olympics be restored.
Thorpe’s relationship with Oklahoma was complicated. He was Oklahoma’s first real celebrity, his star ascending before even Will Rogers’, but he wound up buried in a Pennsylvania town with no connection to him because Gov. Johnston Murray vetoed a $20,000 appropriation.
Born near Bellemont in what is now Pottawatomie County in 1887, Thorp was a member of the Sac and Fox Nation and also of Potawatomi descent on his mother’s side. Thorpe also had Menominee, Kickapoo, Irish and French ancestry.
Sent to boarding school in Kansas and then Pennsylvania, Thorpe lived in what is now Oklahoma only sporadically after about 1902, although he visited often. In the 1930s and 1940s, when Thorpe was frequently in dire financial straits, he reportedly rebuffed job offers from his home state.
Thorpe burst onto the national stage as a football player, then as the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon champion, which earned him the unofficial title of world’s greatest athlete.
Those medals were stripped the next year after the disclosure that Thorpe had played semi-pro baseball for two summers. This seems to have been a common practice among college athletes, but only Thorpe was punished for it.
He went on to become the most prominent figure in professional football’s early years, and played baseball for the New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds and numerous minor league and barnstorming squads well into his 40s.
After his 1953 death from a heart attack, plans were made to build a memorial to him in Shawnee, but at the last minute Murray vetoed the state money that was supposed to go for it.
Reportedly, Thorpe’s body lay in a Tulsa mortuary for months until his widow negotiated a deal whereby the town of Mauch Chunk, Pa. — a place Thorpe had never been — agreed to create a suitable monument and change its name to Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania.
Help wanted: U.S. Sen. James Lankford complained on the Senate floor that Democrats have made life too easy for the unemployed, who now don’t want to go back to work.
“Our rates continued to rise for people filing first-time claims, but I promise there’s not a town you can go to in Oklahoma that doesn’t have help wanted signs all over town,” said Lankford.
Lankford and others contend that enhanced unemployment benefits since the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic make hiring workers harder and more expensive.
Another perspective is that it’s a way to exert upward pressure on wages and benefits in the absence of a minimum wage increase.
Lankford — and the rest of Oklahoma’s delegation, judging from members’ comments — don’t buy that.
“People needed help,” Lankford said. “Everyone was out of work, and there were no options for work. That is not true anymore, yet these larger benefits are still coming out. This needs to be addressed. For the sake of getting our economy going again, this needs to be addressed.”
Greenhouse gas: Lankford and Inhofe joined Republicans trying to stop the Biden administration from issuing new greenhouse gas emission standards more stringent than those of India, China and Russia.
Inhofe has for some time argued global emission standards, chiefly those that are part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, are more about industrial competitiveness than environment.
“The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement allowed the world’s biggest polluters a free pass while sacrificing American manufacturing jobs,” Inhofe said in a written statement.
“We should not crush American industry and raise our consumer prices trying to cancel out other nations’ emissions,” said Lankford. “We should encourage manufacturing and mining here because we do it far cleaner than Russia or China.”
Biden and other proponents of steep cuts to greenhouse emissions say a commitment to new and emerging technologies will create more jobs than are lost, and in the long run save lives by moderating climate change.
Dots and dashes: Lankford said he is “amazed” that U.S. companies will boycott states over policy decisions but continue to do business with China. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern joined Republican efforts to put into statute the Trump administration’s Iran policy. ... Oklahoma’s five House members all voted against D.C. statehood. ... Inhofe indicated concern about the security of the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan once American forces withdraw later this year.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World