D.C. Digest: Congressional delegation remembers Jim Thorpe

Jim Thorpe: Oklahoma’s congressional delegation introduced resolutions last week honoring Oklahoma native Jim Thorpe and asking that his medals from the 1912 Olympics be restored.

Thorpe’s relationship with Oklahoma was complicated. He was Oklahoma’s first real celebrity, his star ascending before even Will Rogers’, but he wound up buried in a Pennsylvania town with no connection to him because Gov. Johnston Murray vetoed a $20,000 appropriation.

Born near Bellemont in what is now Pottawatomie County in 1887, Thorp was a member of the Sac and Fox Nation and also of Potawatomi descent on his mother’s side. Thorpe also had Menominee, Kickapoo, Irish and French ancestry.

Sent to boarding school in Kansas and then Pennsylvania, Thorpe lived in what is now Oklahoma only sporadically after about 1902, although he visited often. In the 1930s and 1940s, when Thorpe was frequently in dire financial straits, he reportedly rebuffed job offers from his home state.

Thorpe burst onto the national stage as a football player, then as the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon champion, which earned him the unofficial title of world’s greatest athlete.