Creek Nation commitment to Tulsa/Jenks dam funding won't be determined until next year

He added that it is important to remember that he is not the only decision maker when it comes to the tribe’s potential participation in the dam project. The Creek Nation’s National Council and other tribal officials also will have a say, Hill said, adding that he looks forward to those discussions.

“If there is any way we can do that, let’s sit down at a table and talk it over,” he said.

Construction of the dam and related amenities is contingent on the city of Jenks, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and/or other entities providing a minimum of $32.8 million.

Tulsa voters approved no more than $64.2 million for the project as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. Voters in Jenks approved $16.6 million for the dam the same year, and that city’s mayor said the community remains supportive of the project.

“We are obviously very pleased that Tulsa is still working on it, and we want to see it happen, and so do the voters,” said Mayor Robert Lee.

Tulsa city councilors discussed the extension extensively Wednesday morning before voting on it Wednesday evening. Several noted that sales tax revenue for the project will not come online for several years, giving city officials time to nail down funding commitments.