Creek Nation commitment to Tulsa/Jenks dam funding won't be determined until next year

The leader of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation won’t know until at least January whether the tribe will be in a position to contribute financially to the construction of the proposed south Tulsa/Jenks dam, he said Wednesday.
“It’s real hard for me to make a commitment right now due to our budget,” said Principal Chief David Hill.
Last year’s flooding and this year’s COVID-19 pandemic have left the tribe watching its budgets closely, he said.
“I am still waiting this year to approve the full 2021 budget. … That is definitely going to tell us where we’re at,” Hill said. “I even had to ask some of the departments to do a deep decrease of 10% of their budget due to where we are at as far as our gaming revenue and everything else.”
The proposed dam is to be built on the Arkansas River in the area of 101st Street. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation owns the River Spirit Casino in the vicinity.
The Tulsa City Council on Wednesday approved what is known as a “Brown ordinance” extending for two years the timeline for potential partners in the project to determine whether they will contribute money to it. Such ordinances are required when changes are made to existing ordinances related to voter-approved funding packages.
Hill said he has discussed the extension with Tulsa city leaders and expressed his support for it.
He added that it is important to remember that he is not the only decision maker when it comes to the tribe’s potential participation in the dam project. The Creek Nation’s National Council and other tribal officials also will have a say, Hill said, adding that he looks forward to those discussions.
“If there is any way we can do that, let’s sit down at a table and talk it over,” he said.
Construction of the dam and related amenities is contingent on the city of Jenks, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and/or other entities providing a minimum of $32.8 million.
Tulsa voters approved no more than $64.2 million for the project as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. Voters in Jenks approved $16.6 million for the dam the same year, and that city’s mayor said the community remains supportive of the project.
“We are obviously very pleased that Tulsa is still working on it, and we want to see it happen, and so do the voters,” said Mayor Robert Lee.
Tulsa city councilors discussed the extension extensively Wednesday morning before voting on it Wednesday evening. Several noted that sales tax revenue for the project will not come online for several years, giving city officials time to nail down funding commitments.
“Tulsans supported the vision to build two lakes in our river and further develop the trails, parks and access points along its banks,” Councilor Phil Lakin said Wednesday night. “Tonight’s extension gives us time to build upon relationships with those who share this same vision.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum said he understands the Creek Nation’s need to be prudent in its decision making and praised the tribe for its willingness to consider participating.
“We also want to partner with them on exploring all of the options that are out there. That is one of the reasons we worked together to apply for a federal grant this year that we didn’t get,” Bynum said. “But we want to learn from that and take another swing at it working together.”
While not making any commitment, Hill said the Creek Nation is always interested in participating in projects that will benefit Tulsa-area communities and its tribal members.
“We always want to be good neighbors,” he said.
