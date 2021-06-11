County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes

Tulsa County's annual auction of tax-delinquent real estate begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Cox Business Convention Center's Grand Hall.

The auction will be the first in the Grand Hall space since its $55 million makeover from the former Convention Center Arena.

For sale will be roughly 300 parcels of real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for at least three years.

Those unpaid taxes can range from less than $20 to more than $20,000.

Minimum bids are set at two-thirds of the assessed value or the total amount of the published taxes, interest, costs and fees, whichever is less. If the property sells for more than the amount owed, the overage is returned to the original owner.

The auction will continue Monday until about 4:30 p.m. and then resume Tuesday and conclude later that day or on Wednesday.

Property lists and terms and conditions of the sale may be found at treasurer.tulsacounty.org under the June Real Estate Auction tab.

“This is actually the worst part of my job, but I’m required to fulfill these duties statutorily,” Tulsa County Treasurer John Fothergill said. “We do try and get the very best price for the property owners and any excess generated above and beyond the taxes owed goes right back to them.”

