County signs nonbinding letter of intent to buy old Macy's building for new home of Election Board

“We are doing our due diligence,” Sallee said. “Buying the building is one thing, but building it out, too, for heat and air and electrical needs and all the social distancing and warehousing of stuff they need. And we have to determine what those costs are to see if it is a good fit for the county.”

The county is considering using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. Tulsa County will receive $126.6 million in ARPA funding over the next two years. The money can be used for a wide range of measures intended to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19.

“Many feel that due to COVID and the conditions it's caused in voting habits that it could be a good candidate for that kind of a project,” Sallee said.

The Election Board has about 20 full-time employees but hires dozens more around election time. Those numbers can increase even more during big elections, and the trend toward more absentee voting has only intensified the need for more space.

“That sounds kind of silly, but we are talking about 75,000 pieces of mail going out, coming in,” Freeman said. “The people it takes to put those together, the sheer space that it takes to put those absentee packets together, the sheer space that it takes to store all the supplies for that kind of absentee volume, the machinery that it takes.”

