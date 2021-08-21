County signs nonbinding letter of intent to buy old Macy's building for new home of Election Board

Tulsa County commissioners have signed off on a nonbinding letter of intent to purchase the old Macy’s building in the Promenade mall with the hope of making it the next home of the county Election Board.
The letter of intent gives the county at least 120 days to determine whether it wants to complete the purchase of the 179,312-square-foot building for $2.55 million.
Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman stressed that no final decision has been made on the Macy’s site but that commissioners are certain of the need for a new facility. The Tulsa County Election Board has for years operated out of a reconfigured grocery store at 555 N. Denver Ave.
“We have outgrown our building by leaps and bounds,” Freeman said.
The need for more space became obvious in 2020, Freeman said, when COVID-19 prompted the state to loosen restrictions on absentee voting. The result was an unprecedented number of voters choosing to cast their ballots through the mail.
“We realize with the explosion of the absentee department and all of the new equipment and personnel that it takes to put on elections now that this current location is just not going to be sustainable,” Freeman said.
County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee said the county is keeping its options open to ensure it finds the best possible building to serve Tulsa County voters.
“We are doing our due diligence,” Sallee said. “Buying the building is one thing, but building it out, too, for heat and air and electrical needs and all the social distancing and warehousing of stuff they need. And we have to determine what those costs are to see if it is a good fit for the county.”
The county is considering using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. Tulsa County will receive $126.6 million in ARPA funding over the next two years. The money can be used for a wide range of measures intended to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19.
“Many feel that due to COVID and the conditions it's caused in voting habits that it could be a good candidate for that kind of a project,” Sallee said.
The Election Board has about 20 full-time employees but hires dozens more around election time. Those numbers can increase even more during big elections, and the trend toward more absentee voting has only intensified the need for more space.
“That sounds kind of silly, but we are talking about 75,000 pieces of mail going out, coming in,” Freeman said. “The people it takes to put those together, the sheer space that it takes to put those absentee packets together, the sheer space that it takes to store all the supplies for that kind of absentee volume, the machinery that it takes.”