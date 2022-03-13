County search for new Election Board site continues after Promenade mall option falls through

The Tulsa County Election Board isn’t moving into the old Macy's building at Promenade mall.

County Commissioner Stan Sallee said Friday that the county was unable to agree to terms on a purchase agreement with the mall owner.

"It didn’t work out for either party. ... We loved the location, we loved the area because it is so centralized, but there are other areas around that have other buildings and facilities that we’re looking at,” Sallee said.

County commissioners signed off in September on a nonbinding letter of intent to purchase the old Macy’s with the hope of making it the Election Board's new home.

The letter of intent gave the county at least 120 days to determine whether it wanted to complete the purchase of the 179,312-square-foot building for $2.55 million.

Sallee said the county has already identified at least one new potential site but that it was too early to provide any details.

“We are hoping that whatever facility we find that we can have it ready for the presidential elections” in 2024, Sallee said. “That could be a tall challenge, but that is really where we are focused right now.”

The county Election Board currently operates out of an old grocery store at 555 N. Denver Ave.

Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman has been advocating for a new facility for years, citing the need for more space. That need became more acute during the pandemic, when spacing requirements and a spike in absentee voting left her scrambling to find more room.

“When the demand for mail-in ballots increased by like 500%, then obviously we had a department that was not equipped either in terms of manpower or space to be able to take that kind of increase in absentee ballot processing,” Freeman said. “Basically, what happened is we had to move the Absentee Department itself into one of our existing departments to make room for the additional people that would be working back there (and) for the additional supplies.

“When we did that, it displaced an entire department into our warehouse, which took up space in the warehouse that is needed. It was sort of a domino effect.”

Freeman said her goal is to find a site that is centrally located for all Tulsa County residents.

“Unfortunately, when you are looking for a building the size that would accommodate the Election Board and the voters and the parking, there are not that many buildings that are on the market,” Freeman said.

