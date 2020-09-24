County Election Board sending out thousands of absentee ballots for Nov. 3 election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsan County residents who have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election can expect to receive their ballots in the mail within the next two weeks, and some already have.

Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said that as of Thursday her office had sent out approximately 20,000 ballots, with another 31,000 to be mailed to voters on or before Oct. 2.

The 51,000 requests for absentee ballots is by far the most the Election Board has ever received, and Freeman expects that number to grow considerably before the Oct. 27 deadline for requesting a ballot.

“At this time we are averaging 400 to 500 new requests a day and we expect that to increase as we get closer to the deadline,” Freeman said.

The Election Board sent out a record 30,737 absentee ballots for the June elections, with 22,005 returned. For the 2016 presidential election, the Election Board sent out 20,936 absentee ballots and received back 16,508.

Freeman said this year the Election Board could end up sending out 100,000.

“Because of the volume of absentee ballots requested, not everyone's ballot will be mailed out at the same time so please be patient and allow time for your ballot to reach you before you call the Election Board,” she said.