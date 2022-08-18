County Commission candidate Bob Jack sues his campaign consultant

District 3 Tulsa County Commission candidate Bob Jack is suing his campaign consultant for negligence.

The lawsuit, filed in Tulsa County District Court on Thursday, alleges that Axiom Strategies LLC of Kansas City, Missouri, altered mailers sent out on Jack’s behalf without the candidate’s knowledge, leading to a criminal investigation into whether Jack violated the state’s absentee ballot harvesting laws.

Jack has not been charged with a crime.

Oklahoma statutes define ballot harvesting in part as “(p)artially or fully completing an application for an absentee ballot on behalf of another person without that person’s prior consent.”

“As a consequence of the actions of Axiom, Bob Jack's political opponent and others acting on his opponent's behalf have exploited this situation to accuse Mr. Jack of being a criminal, falsely accusing him of being 'prosecuted' for a crime he did not commit and with which he had no involvement,” the lawsuit states. “Additionally, the news media in Tulsa has picked up and carried stories about Bob Jack's supposed 'crime.'

“This jeopardizes his position in the election and has caused damage to his personal reputation.”

Todd Graves, a Kansas City-based attorney representing Axiom, said he could not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit because he has yet to be given a copy.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Jack chose to file it. We agree with Mr. Jack that he did nothing wrong with this mail piece,” Graves said. “ Likewise, Axiom did nothing wrong and the lawsuit is unnecessary.”

The lawsuit comes a week after the state Attorney General’s Office assigned Creek County District Attorney Max Cook to investigate whether Jack violated state laws against absentee ballot harvesting.

The matter was assigned to Cook after the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office was granted permission by the AG’s Office to recuse itself from the case.

Jack faces fellow Republican Kelly Dunkerley in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for the District 3 commission seat. The winner will succeed former Commissioner Ron Peters, who retired earlier this year. No Democrat filed for the office.

“I don’t know what else I can say,” Jack said Thursday. “The facts are I approved a mailer that was not filled out. I am not trying to fill out a last-minute Hail Mary. I didn’t know. I didn’t authorize it. I was as surprised as the next guy.”

Among the exhibits attached to the lawsuit is a May 18 email from Jack to Axiom approving the “new draft” mailer and attached absentee ballot request forms. The forms included no prepopulated personal information.

According to the lawsuit, the altered mailers “included either (i) partially completed absentee ballot request forms, including the recipients' dates of birth and mailing address information or (ii) a means that such an absentee ballot request could be made via QR code or website access.”

“At no time in the approval process did anyone with Axiom or its agents inform Bob Jack of any additional information that might be added to the mailer,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 as well as punitive damages.