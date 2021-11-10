County Clerk's Office, VFW Post 577 partnering to offer veterans free services on Veterans Day

Tulsa County Clerk Michael Willis is encouraging military veterans to drop by Tulsa VFW Post 577 on Veterans Day to file their discharge papers with the county.

The free program marks the first time the County Clerk’s Office has offered a a mobile recording event for military discharge records. County Clerk employees will be on hand from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to record veterans’ DD-214 papers and provide certified copies.

The VFW Post 577 is located at 1109 E. Sixth St.

“Our office is excited to take some of our services and move them outside the walls of our office,” Willis said. “With enhancements in technology, we will continue expanding our remote service offerings into the communities of Tulsa County, and I appreciate that we can start this by partnering with the Tulsa VFW on such a special day in Tulsa.”

Willis said it is important for veterans to have their discharge papers on file in a safe, secure place because they are often needed when applying for medical services, housing, long-term care and other benefits.

The County Clerk’s Office, 218 W. Sixth St., is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for recording legal documents. Military discharge papers recording as well as certified copies are always free.

For more information, call the County Clerk’s Office at 918-596-5850, or email Willis at mwillis@tulsacounty.org.

