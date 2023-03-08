Local officials have been talking about rehabilitating the historic Route 66 Cyrus Avery Memorial Bridge over the Arkansas River at 11th Street for years. And for years, those dreams have been dashed by the price tag — at least $27 million way back in 2005.

On Wednesday, city councilors received an alternative proposal — remove the existing bridge and replace it with a new pedestrian bridge.

“We are not proposing in any of our ideas saving anything of the bridge other than possibly those little pieces that are on dry land today. We just don’t think it is feasible as it is; there are just too many obstacles to it,” Bruce Henley, principal and business unit manager for Dewberry Architects, told councilors during a committee meeting.

Councilors viewed four design options for the bridge — nostalgia deco, contemporary arch suspension, billboard market and agamograph, which uses optical illusion to create that changes when viewed from different angles.

“We wanted to take a range of options and approaches, kind of look at this from, again, pie in the sky, big picture,” said Eric Vogt, design director for Newberry, “in part because Route 66 means different things to different people. It even means different things to just me.”

City Councilor Jeannie Cue is one of four councilors who sits on the Route 66 Commission, which received a presentation on the potential bridge designs earlier this year.

“Something has got to be done one way or another with that bridge,” Cue said. “We feel like we can get the support from the federal designation for funding. The longer we wait, the worse shape we are going to be in. We sure wouldn’t want it to collapse and even cost us a fortune for us to go in and try to rehab.”

Dennis Whitaker, a staff member for the Route 66 Commission, addressed the concern that the pedestrian bridge, sandwiched between the Southwest Boulevard Bridge and highway bridges to the north, would be loud with obstructed views.

“The existing elevation of the historic bridge, you look over Southwest Boulevard. … You don’t see it; you look over it, and you see the downstream and the University Tower Apartments, and then with the height of (Interstate) 244." Whitaker said.

"You would have something very, very panoramic and much taller there, and you are seeing the historic train bridge and the upstream bending. And counter-intuitively, it is quieter on the historic bridge than it is on Southwest Boulevard" or the other bridges.

Henley told councilors it would take at least $2 million — and likely more — to do a comprehensive feasibility study to determine whether and how the bridge could be built and at what cost.

The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — a fact that Henley acknowledged could be a potential obstacle.

"What we are beginning to hear is maybe the site is historically designated but not necessarily the bridge, which would put a different spin on how you address this," he said.

Speaking after the meeting, Henley said the study would address several factors: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requirements; National Register of Historic Places requirements; and design considerations.

“We are talking about a set of documents that someone could put a hard (cost) estimate on it,” Henley said. Currently, no such estimate exists.

Cue left open the possibility that councilors could request that some of the funding be provided as part of the four-year, $609 million Improve Our Tulsa extension the city plans to bring to voters in August.

“Our problem right now … is we don’t even know what all the needs are,” Cue said, adding that it's not yet clear what will be on the Capital Improvements Program list “that we know needs to be funded that we haven’t funded.”

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said the city would be able to submit proposals for funding for its Route 66 projects to the state’s Route 66 Commission. The commission is making available $6.6 million a year each of the next four years for Route 66 projects across the state.

“I am always having conversations about Route 66 across our 400 driveable miles, and that has included conversations about the future of the Cyrus Avery Bridge,” Pinnell said.

Samantha Extance, chairwoman of the Route 66 Commission, said the bridge has been on the organization’s radar since it was established in 2016.

“We continually talk about it,” Extance said. “At first it was restoration, and that was our really big challenge, and so what we kind of came to was, it is too cost prohibitive to restore to its historic level and for it to be safe enough for people to walk on.”

She thanked city councilors for bringing attention to the issue and for their willingness to consider helping fund the feasibility study.

“That is where the process has stalled in the past,” Extance said.

Dewberry Architects’ interest in the project goes way back. The firm was selected to design projects for the original Vision 2025 package, including work along Route 66.

“We have thought about this for years, and we kind of came up with the idea, had lunch with (County) Commissioner (Karen) Keith one day, and talked about the Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence, Italy, and how you can do a … pedestrian bridge with some economic impact,” Henley said.

The Cyrus Avery Memorial Bridge wasn’t built in the 14th century, like Ponte Vecchio, but by American standards, it’s old. Constructed in late 1915 and early 1916, it provided access over the Arkansas River along Route 66 — a key part of the city’s development and a major reason Tulsa is referred to as the Capital of Route 66.

“The density that is going to be on both sides of the bridge now, between the new VA hospital, the new mental health hospital and the existing osteopathic hospital on the east side, and then all of the expansion that is happening at OSU Center for Health Sciences on the west side, it is a food desert,” Keith said.

“So to create something like the Ponte Vecchio bridge, then you can have your retail, restaurant along that corridor, that little bridge.”