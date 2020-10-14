Councilors urge Gathering Place to include shade structure on new pedestrian bridge

But that image was of a $35 million version of the bridge — not the bridge that can be built with the $27.4 million the city has budgeted for the project.

Mayor G.T. Bynum asked MVVA and the other finalist in the competition, KKT Architects, to present designs for a bridge that could be built for $24.4 million — and a $3 million contingency — and one that could be built for $35 million.

Bynum said at the time that he was hopeful that private dollars could be raised to build the more expensive version of the bridge, but those funds have yet to be raised.

"Now that bids are being evaluated, it gives us a chance to discuss opportunities for enhancements to the bridge with interested donors," Bynum said Wednesday. "There are some great opportunities for donors in this project, and I am looking forward to those discussions. No additional city funds will be expended on this bridge."

City Councilor Crista Patrick was one of the councilors who urged Stava to explore adding a shade structure to the pedestrian bridge.