Councilors urge Gathering Place to include shade structure on new pedestrian bridge

Several city councilors on Wednesday encouraged a Gathering Place official to include a shade structure on the deck of the new pedestrian bridge across the Arkansas River.
“Even in Gathering Place there are multiple places to sit and enjoy the shade, whether it be watching your children play or having lunch or reading or whatever you're doing,” said Councilor Connie Dodson.
The issue came up during an update on the project presented to councilors by Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC.
Three years ago, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of the Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition to build the bridge. The winning design, called the Gateway Bridge, will replace the previous pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River at approximately 29th Street.
Stava told councilors there was not enough money in the city's budget to include a shade structure.
“The very cheapest shade structure that would be safe and everything was about $5 (million) or $6 million,” Stava said.
Some councilors seemed surprised by the news in part because the rendering of the Gateway Bridge displayed when it was named the winner of the design competition included a shade structure, wooden benches, vegetation and other amenities.
But that image was of a $35 million version of the bridge — not the bridge that can be built with the $27.4 million the city has budgeted for the project.
Mayor G.T. Bynum asked MVVA and the other finalist in the competition, KKT Architects, to present designs for a bridge that could be built for $24.4 million — and a $3 million contingency — and one that could be built for $35 million.
Bynum said at the time that he was hopeful that private dollars could be raised to build the more expensive version of the bridge, but those funds have yet to be raised.
"Now that bids are being evaluated, it gives us a chance to discuss opportunities for enhancements to the bridge with interested donors," Bynum said Wednesday. "There are some great opportunities for donors in this project, and I am looking forward to those discussions. No additional city funds will be expended on this bridge."
City Councilor Crista Patrick was one of the councilors who urged Stava to explore adding a shade structure to the pedestrian bridge.
“Nobody wants to sit on a bench that doesn’t have any shade,” Patrick said after the meeting. “So although it looks really beautiful in their nighttime pictures, it doesn’t look like it will be terribly useful during the daylight hours in the middle of Oklahoma summers, especially when you consider its metal railings.
"That metal will heat up and could have some potential for some serious burns for small children or elderly people who might not be paying attention and grab hold of the railing.”
Patrick suggested that Stava consider placing a parasail-type structure on the bridge deck that could be put up and taken down as needed, an option Stava said he would be glad to look into.
“I just would have to go back and ask the design folks how we would attach it to the structure and put those parasails up,” he said. “I think that is something that could be done intermittently across the bridge.”
Councilors also discussed whether to include bike lanes on the pedestrian bridge. As currently designed, the deck of the bridge would have separate areas for pedestrians and cyclists similar to the River Parks trails that will connect to the bridge.
An alternate design discussed Wednesday would remove all markings on the 18-foot-wide bridge deck to encourage cyclists and pedestrians to pay attention to their surroundings and to encourage slower bike traffic.
When the city agreed to have the Gathering Place build the bridge on behalf of the River Parks Authority, the parties agreed that the cost of any enhancements beyond what the city’s $27.4 million could pay for would be split between the city and private donors.
The existing pedestrian bridge is scheduled to be demolished in late December or January. The new pedestrian bridge is expected to be completed in late 2022 along with the city's overhaul of Zink Dam.
The Tulsa World first reported last year that it was likely that not all of the amenities shown in the rendering of the proposed $35 million bridge would be built, and last month the World reported that there would not be sufficient funding for a shade structure.
Gallery: Gateway Bridge project, as proposed by Gathering Place design firm
Gateway Bridge over Arkansas River - artist rendering 2020
Gateway Bridge 2020 rendering - sunset
Next wave of Gathering Place/Zink Lake/river projects
Gateway Bridge - afternoon
How would Gateway Bridge connect on the west bank?
Gateway Bridge - daytime
Gateway Bridge rendering - deck plan
Gateway Bridge at night
