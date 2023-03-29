City councilors agreed Wednesday to explore the possibility of raising the salaries of Tulsa’s municipal elected officials.

The pay increases, if approved, would not take effect until the start of the elected officials’ next terms.

The city’s municipal judges, who are appointed and approved by the City Council, potentially also could see pay increases.

“I have asked HR (Human Resources) if they would be willing to do an outside study of what comparable market municipalities are offering as far as compensation packages for the mayor, for municipal courts and elected officials in general just so we know where we are, so we can make an informed decision about this,” said Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick.

She said she was initiating the conversation because councilors will soon be reviewing municipal court judges’ salaries. An ordinance also gives councilors the authority to review the mayor’s salary.

Given that the city’s next municipal elections aren’t until next year, Patrick said, doing the analysis now would give councilors time to make the changes should they decide to do so.

“It seems a little bit antiquated to kind of have to come back and have random conversations about pricing,” Patrick said. “So we are checking into different systems, like is the salary based on AMI (area median income), or is there a salary (based on) CPI (consumer price index) or based on the cost of inflation?

“What is the best way to address these salaries in a timely manner, in a manner that is equitable?”

The city’s elected officials include the mayor, the city auditor and nine city councilors. All are up for reelection next year and would begin their new terms in December 2024.

The mayor’s salary is set by the City Council. It was increased in 2002 from $70,000 to $105,000 a year, where it has remained ever since.

Because the City Charter sets the auditor’s annual salary at 70% of the mayor’s, or $73,500, a boost in the mayor’s salary would mean a boost in the auditor’s pay.

City councilors’ salaries are also subject to voter approval through a City Charter amendment.

Tulsans voted in 2013 to increase councilors’ annual pay from $18,000 to $24,000.

Councilors set salaries for municipal judges. In 2021, they approved $5,000 increases, bringing the annual pay to $125,000.

Patrick also proposed that the city examine whether and how elected officials could be included in the city’s retirement program. She noted that her deceased father, former longtime City Councilor David Patrick, served the city 18 years but received no retirement.

It worked out fine for her father, who was a small-business owner, Crista Patrick said, but not everyone is as fortunate.

“It doesn’t work out fine for most people,” she said. “I wanted to be sure that anybody who has a heart and a drive to be able to do this job can do this job.”

As it turns out, the issue hits close to home for Patrick herself. She said she won’t be seeking reelection next year in part because she lost her full-time job and the salary that comes with it.