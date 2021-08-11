Councilors, state lawmakers discuss how to address housing abuses

City councilors on Wednesday asked state legislators to help hold bad landlords accountable and strengthen tenants’ rights.
They even had a list of potential measures they could implement, presented by Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, and the city’s former director of housing policy.
“It’s important to know that our Landlord-Tenant Act in this state has not been substantially changed in 40 years,” Gligo said during the council’s legislative round table. “That is a really long time to not adjust legislation as conditions change.”
Her first recommendation was to change existing law to increase the amount tenants can deduct from their rent when they pay for repairs to their apartments when landlords fail to do so, which is only $100.
“That is not going to replace a doorknob, right?” Gligo said.
The state also needs to add anti-retaliatory language into the law to protect tenants who are punished — through eviction or fines — by landlords for reporting problems, Gligo said.
She also wants to see the law changed to give tenants more time to respond to eviction notices.
“Right now, between the time you are given notice of eviction to the time you go to court can be only 12 days,” Gligo said. “Twelve days to find out you’re losing your housing and you have to be out within 48 hours. We want people to have more time.”
Wednesday’s meeting came just weeks after hundreds of Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments were forced to find new housing after the property was shut down by the city after it was found to be uninhabitable.
“Most of the landlords we work with, they are just looking for a great way to resolve their differences with their tenants, they want to keep them there,” Gligo said. “They also have to collect rent, it’s business, we understand that they can’t be giving that away for free.
“So we are looking to kind of work with everybody, bring everybody to the table and make sure something like what happened at Vista Shadow Mountain doesn’t happen again. Because those folks were traumatized.”
State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said it will be important for the city to stay involved in the process throughout the next legislative session if it wants to see results.
“It is helpful for us to have a liaison from the city that is watching this with us,” Matthews said. “... We do want you to write the legislation. We want you to go get it from the cities that already have it. … Help us to have the priority and help to walk it through. That is how you be successful.”
State Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow, recently retired from the Tulsa Fire Department. He encouraged councilors to also look in-house for solutions.
“The (Fire Department) support staff, it’s less now than it was 30 years ago when I first started,” May said. “We need to look at that … or you’re never going to be able to cover inspections.”
State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, stressed that all parties need to be at the table, including home builders and apartment associations.
“Most of our landlords, even most of the out-of-state landlords, are good actors,” Provenzano said. “We need to do everything we can to reassure them that we are not just blanket going after everybody, we need some tweaks that will help.”
State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said part of what is at play is “an urban-rural divide” in which many of the housing abuses lawmakers are seeking to address are more common in larger cities but the policies are drawn up by rural legislators.
“I think we do need to do something big and broad. A housing summit would be a great idea that brought in good actors that made them part of our coalition,” Waldron said. “But we also have to reach out to small towns around Oklahoma to let them know that we are not out there to target mom and pop” landlords.
In a meeting that lasted almost three hours, councilors also expressed interest in working with the Legislature to address criminal justice issues related to fines and fees and in coordinating with the state, county and local tribes on how best to spend the American Recuse Plan Act funds that are pouring into the state.