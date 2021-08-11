Councilors, state lawmakers discuss how to address housing abuses

“The (Fire Department) support staff, it’s less now than it was 30 years ago when I first started,” May said. “We need to look at that … or you’re never going to be able to cover inspections.”

State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, stressed that all parties need to be at the table, including home builders and apartment associations.

“Most of our landlords, even most of the out-of-state landlords, are good actors,” Provenzano said. “We need to do everything we can to reassure them that we are not just blanket going after everybody, we need some tweaks that will help.”

State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said part of what is at play is “an urban-rural divide” in which many of the housing abuses lawmakers are seeking to address are more common in larger cities but the policies are drawn up by rural legislators.

“I think we do need to do something big and broad. A housing summit would be a great idea that brought in good actors that made them part of our coalition,” Waldron said. “But we also have to reach out to small towns around Oklahoma to let them know that we are not out there to target mom and pop” landlords.