Councilors, mayor hit the road to plan for city's latest capital improvements package

In the past 15 years, Tulsans have voted to spend nearly $3 billion on quality-of-life and capital improvement projects.

On Wednesday, city councilors and Mayor G.T. Bynum began the process of defining the latest capital improvement proposal — a relatively small one of $115 million — by taking a tour of multiple city facilities in need of upgrades.

A package could go to voters as early as this summer.

“I think a lot of it is about evaluating: Do we put enough money into these facilities to get them back to where they need to be?” said City Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick. “Or do we start looking for another home for those places?”

The tour included stops at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, the Police Courts Building, the Fire Department headquarters, the city’s Medical Services Building, and the proposed site of the new Animal Welfare Shelter in north Tulsa.

Patrick, the former longtime University of Tulsa theater costume shop manager, described the PAC as a second home.

“It definitely needs some reinvestment, and so I am hoping to be able to show the mayor and the other councilors stuff that I already know about,” Patrick said. “I work backstage. I work in the bowels of the theater, so I know that there are some pretty significant problems.”

She said she was also interested in taking a look at the Fire Department headquarters on Newblock Park Drive, a facility that once served as the department’s training site.

“I know that the old training facility where the fire offices are is leaking quite a bit, so we at least need to invest in the roof issues,” Patrick said. “I’m kind of anxious to see where that building is because I know it has been kind of bad for a while.”

Bynum said before the tour that his focus will be on the PAC and the Police and Fire headquarters. City officials have spent more than a year exploring the feasibility of establishing a public safety complex that would be home to all of the city’s first responder services.

Part of the vetting process city officials began Wednesday, Bynum said, will be to determine whether it makes sense to repair the existing Police and Fire headquarters or to build new ones.

The city’s 2019 Arena District Master Plan envisions tearing down the Police Courts Building so that a convention hotel could be built on the property.

“My preference is always to catch up on deferred maintenance on the things that we have,” Bynum said. “But if you have got a Fire headquarters that is run down, a Police headquarters that is run down, and there is another opportunity out there that makes financial sense, we should look at that.”

Bynum said the latest capital improvements package would be funded through general obligation bonds backed by property taxes without increasing Tulsans’ tax burden.

The approximately $115 million became available when the city abandoned a plan to ask voters to establish a Public Safety District to fund public safety operations over concerns about the state legislation creating the funding mechanism.

“Both Oklahoma City’s Legal Department and our Legal Department identified serious constitutional concerns with the legislation and the law, if you will, and felt that if we were to put one of those in place in Tulsa it could be subject to challenge that we wouldn’t necessarily be on firm ground to defend,” Bynum said.

City officials say their concerns focused on the fact that the state constitution does not allow municipalities to use property taxes to fund general operations.

With the Public Safety District off the table, city officials looked for other ways the projected property tax revenue could be used.

“And that is what led to, well, we could do this sort of short-term stop-gap general obligation bond issue between now and when Improve Our Tulsa comes up for renewal again (in 2025) and do that, instead,” Bynum said.

What capital improvement projects end up on the ballot later this year and which ones are left for consideration in future capital packages will be part of city officials' discussions over the next several months.

“I think it is kind of in preparation of beginning to think about these packages that are coming up, really kind of laying some groundwork to see what is the most fiscally responsible thing to do,” Patrick said.

Bynum stressed that Wednesday’s tour was just the start of the deliberation process and that no decisions will be made about what projects are placed on the ballot without public input.

In the past, “if we needed to fine tune (a package) or make changes before we put it on the ballot, we have done that,” he said. “I expect a similar process this time.”

Video: Tulsa Fire Department CARES Program helps reduce 911 call volumes

