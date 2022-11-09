Councilor alleges sheriff used Election Day press conference to help opponent

District 5 City Councilor Mykey Arthrell accused Sheriff Vic Regalado of attempting to influence the outcome of his nonpartisan runoff election when the sheriff held a press conference Tuesday outlining allegations of possible voting irregularities.

Regalado had previously endorsed Arthrell’s opponent in the race, Grant Miller, who pulled out a narrow, late-night victory Tuesday.

“One hundred percent that was a publicity stunt, yeah,” Arthrell said Wednesday. “He doesn’t have the authority to do that.”

During the afternoon press conference on Election Day, Regalado said his investigators had received information and viewed a video in which poll workers at Precinct 77 said they had been instructed not to provide City Council ballots to Republicans. The poll workers said 29 ballots had not been handed out but that it had been a mistake, Regalado said.

The video, which was taken by Miller, was played at the press conference.

“It is kind of bizarre that we are here, where we had a 30-vote issue at the beginning of the day, where Sheriff Vic Regalado, who has endorsed my opponent, was trying to get a Republican turnout by holding a press conference,” Arthrell said.

Regalado denied Arthrell’s allegations Wednesday.

“None of that is true. This is not a political witch hunt. This is about the electoral process. I made that abundantly clear in the press conference,” Regalado said. “I endorsed Mr. Miller. And the irony here is that I believe — correct me if I am wrong — Mr. Arthrell lost by 28 votes.

“I would imagine he is probably going to take issue ... (in the) courts on that and potentially that could result in a revote of some sort.”

As it turns out, Arthrell did lose by 28 votes, and he is considering challenging the results. Council candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file any challenges to the election.

“I want to just make sure that those are the only irregularities,” Arthrell said. “One, that is a pretty substantial irregularity — 30 votes plus or minus one didn’t get a council ballot; 28 votes decided the election. That means that those voters' vote could have changed the election at this point.

“And if that is the case, a judge might determine that that is grounds for a new election, because in the past they have done that for less.”

While Regalado said the ballot irregularity involved only Republican voters, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said at Tuesday’s press conference that it was her staff’s understanding that likely all voters — not just Republicans — who arrived at the polling place between 7-8 a.m. Tuesday did not receive a City Council ballot.

By the Election Board’s count, Freeman said, 19 Republicans, seven Democrats, four independents and one Libertarian did not receive a City Council ballot.

Regalado said Miller is the person who called to inform him of the incident. But the sheriff again insisted that he did not consider it a conflict of interest for his office to handle the investigation, even though he knew concerns would be raised.

“Absolutely I knew that this would be made an issue — it is not — but it would be made one and that accusations would be made, yes,” Regalado said. “I took that into careful consideration, in fact. … I even spoke to it with my general counsel, Tim Harris. I spoke to Doug Wilson, the chief of the Civil Division of the District Attorney’s Office, and we believe, although the accusation would be made, it would be baseless.

“I did take the call, and I referred him to our Criminal Investigations, at which point I also notified my undersheriff … and asked him to oversee this investigation. Other than being the head of this agency and having taken the call, I am not involved with the investigation itself.”

Miller said it was absurd to allege that investigating potential election malfeasance was somehow a way to drum up support for a candidate.

"What would he (Arthrell) have preferred happen?" Miller said. "Would he have preferred that we just let potential malfeasance in the context of our elections run rampant, if that is what was going on? I hope not."

Miller added that as a former police officer and former military service member, he takes seriously protecting the rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

"People are entitled to their vote and should be allowed to have their voice heard and elect the person that they want to represent them on Election Day," he said.

Arthrell said state election law grants district attorneys, not law enforcement, the authority to investigate alleged voter registration or voting crimes.

Wilson, head of the Civil Division of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, said he was familiar with the state law but that he did not believe it applied in this instance. He said typically his office investigates election-related filings, mailings and other documents, not real-time instances of alleged voting irregularities.

“Because the matter was ongoing and didn’t involve document review, the sheriff had all jurisdiction to investigate,” Wilson said. “It was necessary.”

Under state election law, individuals — except election officials and others authorized by law — are prohibited from being within 50 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress.

Regalado said his office is not investigating whether Miller violated that provision of the law when he went to the polling place to ask about the reports he'd received regarding voters not being given City Council ballots.

“No one has brought that to my attention. … If somebody wants to walk into our office and file that, we will act just like any other allegation,” Regalado said.

The Tulsa County Election Board said Wednesday that the investigation of the incident at Precinct 77 is ongoing.

