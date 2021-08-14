Council vote on possible Tulsa mask mandate likely to be close

The proposed ordinance establishing another citywide mask mandate wasn't completed until early Friday evening, so some of the details haven’t been widely publicized.
City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, one of the measure’s sponsors, said it’s similar to the mask mandate Tulsa had in place from July 2020 through April 2021, with a few key exceptions.
The minimum age requirement has been lowered to 4 from 10 to help address the virulent COVID-19 delta variant, Wright said, and there are no masking requirements for outdoor spaces. Enforcement would go back to how it was originally handled, with individuals who refuse to wear a mask subject to penalty under the city’s trespassing law.
“If somebody has not been wearing a mask and has been asked to, the property owner or management has the right to ask them to leave, and if they choose not to, they have a right to call the Police Department about it,” Wright said.
The mandate would expire Nov. 30 but could be wound down earlier if conditions warranted, Wright said. And the same multiple exceptions — including for those who can’t wear a mask because of medical conditions, or for settings such as a dentist’s office where wearing a mask is not feasible — that were part of the earlier mandate are included in the latest proposal.
The fact that the proposed mask mandate is similar in many ways to the old one is no guarantee it will be approved Monday night at the council’s special meeting. Seven of nine councilors voted to approve the original mask mandate, but times have changed, and the math looks to be tighter this time around.
Three city councilors are sponsoring the new measure — Kara Joy McKee, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Wright — but no one else is on the record as supporting it. Five of nine councilors must approve the ordinance for it to become law, and six “yes” votes are needed to pass the emergency clause, which would put the measure into effect immediately.
Six votes would be needed to override a mayoral veto, if it came to that.
Councilor Connie Dodson, who voted against the original mask mandate but supported subsequent extensions, said she is open to having a conversation.
“I am absolutely interested in discussing our available options in an effort to protect the public,” Dodson said.
Councilor Phil Lakin said he has concerns about how the proposed ordinance was put together. As of late Friday afternoon, Lakin said, he did not know the content of the measure, nor had he been asked for his input.
“The three sponsoring councilors called the special meeting and wrote the ordinance on their own,” Lakin said. “... We have a COVID working group, which includes the mayor and Tulsa Health Department, and usually working groups such as this will bring recommendations to the council for discussion before putting an ordinance to a vote.
“I prefer this process, especially given the expertise that is needed in analyzing and legislating an appropriate response.”
Councilor Jayme Fowler said he’s undecided on the proposed mask mandate and intends to gather all the facts before making a decision.
“A councilor doesn’t make these decisions on behalf of themselves, on any issue,” Fowler said. “We make decisions for what is best for the constituents and for the citizens of the city. … You want to make sure that you are making decisions that are best for everyone.”
Councilors Jeannie Cue and Crista Patrick, meanwhile, said they need to hear from the experts before making a decision.
“I need to get the updated data and recommendations from health care professionals,” Cue said. “We will be discussing the needs of our city with these professionals Monday.”
One of those professionals, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, said through a spokesperson that he could not comment about the specifics of the proposed mandate because he had not seen the ordinance.
“He is also awaiting additional data analysis from our internal team to inform his decision making,” THD spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said late Friday. “Regardless, his recommendation to Tulsa County residents remains consistent: everyone should do their part to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”
Councilor Mykey Arthrell was not available for comment.
When asked Friday whether or not he would support the measure, Bynum said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the proposal because he had yet to discuss it with the councilors who are sponsoring it.
“I will continue to make decisions in this pandemic based on the guidance of our local, independent health care leadership,” Bynum said.
The City Council’s special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at City Council Chambers of City Hall, 175 E. Second St.