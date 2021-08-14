Council vote on possible Tulsa mask mandate likely to be close

The proposed ordinance establishing another citywide mask mandate wasn't completed until early Friday evening, so some of the details haven’t been widely publicized.

City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, one of the measure’s sponsors, said it’s similar to the mask mandate Tulsa had in place from July 2020 through April 2021, with a few key exceptions.

The minimum age requirement has been lowered to 4 from 10 to help address the virulent COVID-19 delta variant, Wright said, and there are no masking requirements for outdoor spaces. Enforcement would go back to how it was originally handled, with individuals who refuse to wear a mask subject to penalty under the city’s trespassing law.

“If somebody has not been wearing a mask and has been asked to, the property owner or management has the right to ask them to leave, and if they choose not to, they have a right to call the Police Department about it,” Wright said.

The mandate would expire Nov. 30 but could be wound down earlier if conditions warranted, Wright said. And the same multiple exceptions — including for those who can’t wear a mask because of medical conditions, or for settings such as a dentist’s office where wearing a mask is not feasible — that were part of the earlier mandate are included in the latest proposal.