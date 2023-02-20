City Councilor Laura Bellis believes the time is right to remind people near and far that Tulsa is a tolerant and inclusive community.

Bellis and three of her colleagues on Wednesday will introduce a resolution that reaffirms the city’s commitment to welcoming everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

“I am just just hoping it will help us set a narrative and a bar in the middle of what could be a scary climate for people,” Bellis said.

Politics, on both the national and state levels, as well as acts of violence that touched close to home with the local LGBTQ community have helped contribute to a sense of uncertainty for some Tulsans, Bellis said.

She cited recent vandalism at a Brookside doughnut shop that featured an art installation with drag queens as servers and the shooting death of former Broken Arrow resident Daniel Aston. Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in November.

“I started with, one, hearing businesses expressing concern, including ones that had had rainbow signs up before that felt a little nervous having them up now, … just kind of feeling unsafe,” Bellis said.

She’s also heard from older, lifelong residents of Tulsa who are starting to think they may need to move.

“I spoke to a family about a week ago who said they have aging parents here but they have a young LGBTQ+ kid and they are feeling like they have to pick between who they are going to take care of,” Bellis said.

City Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick, who describes herself as bisexual and pagan, said that at this time every year policies against transgender people and others in protected classes pop up in Legislatures across the country.

“I think it is just really important during that time that we remind people that different isn’t necessarily bad and that we have to band together if we want to get through this,” Patrick said.

Dorothy Ballard, interim director of Tulsa-based Oklahomans for Equality, said she hasn’t read the city councilors' proposed resolution but described their work as an extremely positive sign of the city’s growth and inclusiveness.

“The current City Council and, of course, Mayor (G.T.) Bynum have actually been very, very supportive and very open to listening, especially to the needs and desires of the LGBTQ community,” Ballard said. “So it is all very positive, and I think it is a right step.”

Ballard noted that the resolution comes at a time when the Oklahoma Legislature is considering bills that would prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender minors or those of any age, including adults.

“What we are feeling now is pressure and under threat, and those of us who can are seriously considering leaving,” Ballard said. “And then those of us who are deeply rooted here are trying to figure out ways to still make it a progressive and safe place for ourselves and for those after us.”

The city’s employee nondiscrimination policy, established by Bynum in a 2019 executive order, prohibits “discrimination of city employees, or by city employees against any other person, on the basis of race, color … sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

Bynum said Monday that he supports the resolution as drafted and thinks “it reinforces Tulsa’s status as a welcoming city of neighbors who care for one another.”

Krystal Reyes, who leads the Mayor's Office of Resilience and Equity, said the city does everything it can to meet as many Municipal Equality Index standards as possible. The index measures how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are for LGBTQ people, according to the organization’s website.

“Almost all of the work that we are doing in our office is to try to make Tulsa an equitable, resilient place, and part of that is being an inclusive place, a welcoming place,” Reyes said.

City councilors will discuss the proposed resolution in a committee meeting Wednesday. They are tentatively scheduled to voted on it March 1.