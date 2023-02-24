Related content Design of Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator @ Moton takes shape

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus will come to Tulsa for a town hall-style event Saturday to discuss racial issues on both a national and a local level.

Part of a series of similar events nationwide under the Caucus’ National Racial Equity Initiative for Social Justice, the discussion will focus especially on the future of the city and “building power in Black Tulsa: What it means and how we get there,” organizers said.

Speakers and panelists will include at least three members of Congress, as well as Oklahoma activists and politicians such as state Rep. Regina Goodwin and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper.

Other local participants will include Tiffany Crutcher, executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation; Damario Solomon-Simmons, executive director of the Justice for Greenwood Foundation; and Carlisha Williams Bradley, executive director of Women Empowering Nations.

“Several topics will be addressed, from economic prosperity to education, to housing and food disparities,” Williams Bradley said. “But really we’ll be taking a look at Black Tulsa and what it takes from our past, our present and our future to move towards equity, resilience and empowerment.”

Tulsa history, with the prosperous Greenwood District largely destroyed by the infamous events of June 1921, gives the city a unique perspective, Williams Bradley said.

“Tulsa was once the face of Black prosperity,” she said. “And we can look back at the devastating impact of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the continued conversations around equity. What does the past look like, and how has that impacted where we are today?”

Sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St.

The discussions will be hosted by Congressional Black Caucus members U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.; Rep. Terri Sewell, A-Ala.; and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.

