Completed Greenwood Rising exhibit now awaits to be filled with stories

Barton added: "That is the key to the approach — it is not just about the massacre, it’s about the circumstances that led to the massacre, it’s about the resilience of that community after the massacre, it’s about the entire 20th century of Greenwood and the people who live their today and, frankly, it’s about sort of the long-term effect of a lot of these systems of anti-Blackness as they have continued to today."

Barton, who grew up in New York City, said Local Projects was honored to be asked to consider working on Greenwood Rising, and that he and his staff, as they do with all their projects, have approached it with with a sense of humility and a keen understanding of what their role is, and what it is not.

“And so we are just a conduit to make that sharing, to make that story as powerful as possible,” Barton said. “And we don’t pretend to know that experience inside and out, or to be an insider. Instead we are just a conduit to use the oral histories, to use the memories, to use the stories, to use the artifacts, to have that story tell itself.”

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission is overseeing the $18.2 million project. It is being funded with local and state dollars and private donations.