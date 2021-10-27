Community input key to developing Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan, Tulsa mayor says

The meetings are designed to introduce community members to the project, to orient them on the property to be developed and, most importantly, to understand their priorities for development.

“We also want to know: How do people want to see this space governed? Do they want it within an independent trust or some other mechanism?” Bynum said. “And what do they want to see (from) any proceeds that this land derives, either from sale or development? How do they want those proceeds to be used?

“So it is a much larger undertaking than just your typical land-use planning exercise.”

Earlier this year, the city, TDA and Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity announced that Wallace Roberts & Todd had been selected to create the master plan.

“We are not trying to control the decision-making on this from City Hall,” Bynum said. “We have one chance to get this right, and we want it to reflect the hopes and aspirations and dreams of north Tulsa residents, and that is why we really put a leadership committee of proven north Tulsa leaders in the driver’s seat on this to help evaluate what is the best path forward.”

The leadership committee includes Lana Turner Addison, president of the North Tulsa Economic Development Initiative; Reuben Gant, John Hope Franklin Center interim executive director; Vanessa Hall-Harper, District 1 Tulsa city councilor; Jack Henderson, former District 1 city councilor; Brandon Jackson, president of TARA Custom Homes Inc.; Delia Kimbrel, Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission member and Impact Tulsa senior director of research and policy; Dwain Midget, city of Tulsa Working in Neighborhoods director; Ashley Philippsen, Impact Tulsa senior director of engagement & advocacy, Tulsa Development Authority vice chair and TAEO board member; Burlinda Radney, real estate agent, Tulsa Board of Adjustment commissioner and land-use expert; Joe Williams, former District 1 city councilor; Laverne Ford Wimberly, longtime Tulsa Public Schools educator and first TPS African-American female assistant principal.

