Civility, communication focus of District 5 City Council runoff election

District 5 City Councilor Mykey Arthrell and Grant Miller, his challenger in Tuesday’s runoff election, agree that keeping an open line of communication with constituents is key to doing the job well.

They disagree over who would do that job better.

“Our district needs a councilor who understands the needs of the district and vigorously advocates for its residents,” Miller said. “We do not currently have a councilor willing to do this, and I am stepping up to serve the residents in that capacity.”

Arthrell, who is seeking a second term, said District 5 residents can always count on him to listen to their needs and to do so respectfully. Constituents’ needs and priorities, not his own, determine how he approaches issues on the council, he said.

“The values that I carry are the unconditional positive regard I have for the citizens of Tulsa,” Arthrell said. “That is a value I hold above all when it comes to relating with people and working with people, so that is going to be the major difference."

Miller, 35, is an Army veteran and former police officer who is attending law school at the University of Tulsa. He has spent a lot of time on the campaign trail arguing that District 5 has not received its fair share of city investments and stressing the need for decision-makers to distinguish between wants and needs.

If the city doesn’t have the money to address the homeless problem or to maintain its streets properly, it shouldn't be spending more than $100 million building a new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River and a new Gilcrease Museum, Miller said.

“Responsible spending on kitchen table issues that affect Tulsans on a daily basis is what I would like to accomplish,” Miller said. “We have to get back to the basics because what’s happening now is not benefiting all Tulsans, especially District 5 residents.”

Arthrell is an education specialist at Urban Strategies Inc. He won 43.3% of the vote in the August City Council general elections, and Miller earned 24.6% of the vote.

Arthrell said he running again because one two-year term is not enough time to get things done, though he has a ready list of accomplishments of which he’s proud.

They include last year’s City Council resolution stating the city’s commitment to make tangible amends for the harm caused by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. And just this week, councilors tightened restrictions on small cell wireless providers and other businesses operating in the city’s public rights of way.

Arthrell was also part of the City Council working group that recommended that $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding go to local nonprofits.

“I have been invited to participate on all these working groups because I am someone who is able to be thoughtful of others' opinions, and patient and not be too aggressive,” Arthrell said.

Moving forward, his priorities include getting the Police Department’s Real Time Information Center open to help reduce call times, ensuring that District 5’s parks are maintained properly to maximize usage, and continuing to push for a licensing process for apartment complex owners.

Miller said he believes he is the best candidate for District 5 because he has a heart for service, as reflected in his military and law enforcement experience. He's also earned a bachelor's degree in business management and is a small-business owner, he said.

“I understand how to analyze a balance sheet, and I will graduate with my juris doctorate next month after having spent years learning about the law and how to be an advocate,” he said. “I have all the requisite life experience and education to properly represent District 5, and I will do so.”

Miller said he knows that some people, including Arthrell, have tried to paint him “as some partisan winger” — a characterization Miller said could not be further from the truth.

“For me, City Council isn’t about left versus right; it is about needs versus wants,” he said. "The people of District 5 tell me they need affordable water and utilities; they need their fair share of Tulsa resources; and they need a councilor who will be a strong advocate for them at City Hall. If elected, I will do just that.”

Arthrell, for one, isn’t convinced.

Arthrell said that at a forum Miller "said his values trumped the majority of the district … and that he will bring those into the office."

“He can’t even exist in a group chat on social media because he is so inflammatory. That is not any way to behave.”