The first of three citywide town hall meetings on the proposed $772 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Union High School.
The four-year extension is scheduled to go to voters Aug. 8. If approved, it would be paid for through the sale of bonds backed by sales and property taxes and would not result in a tax increase.
The proposal includes $279.8 million for Tulsa streets and transportation; $249.4 million for improvements to city facilities, including $79.7 million for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center; and $47.5 million for a new public safety center.
The proposal also calls for the parks system to receive $31.9 million and the Tulsa Zoo to receive $25.7 million.
People are also reading…
The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019.
The Improve Our Tulsa extension, if approved, would begin no later than January 2026.
After consulting with city councilors, Mayor G.T. Bynum last month presented his recommendations for what he believes should be included in the extension. The three town hall meetings are part of determining exactly what makes it onto the ballot in August.
Bynum said in a press release that he and his colleagues on the City Council hope to see many people at the meetings to help set the priorities for the funding package.
“In the decade since voters approved the original Improve Our Tulsa package, Tulsans have been a part of the largest streets improvement program in our city’s history — work that continues today, with many projects completed and others in progress,” Bynum said. “Having made these investments, we can address deferred maintenance of city facilities in a third Improve Our Tulsa package, while also strengthening public safety and proactively protecting our street assets.”
The mayor’s Improve Our Tulsa proposal would also provide $10 million for the reconstruction of the Gilcrease Museum if an equal amount of private money could be raised for the project.
The proposal also calls for a funding first in Tulsa — $75 million in city funding dedicated for housing. Coupled with existing city housing-related funding, the new Tulsa Housing Initiative would have more than $104 million dedicated to increasing Tulsa’s housing stock.
A recent comprehensive study of the Tulsa housing landscape found that the city will need nearly 13,000 housing units of all types and price points over the next decade to keep up with the growing demand.
<&rule>
Video: Mayor G.T. Bynum announces Tulsa Housing Challenge