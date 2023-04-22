Proposed projects

Streets and transportation — $279.8 million

$93.8 million — Inflation adjustment for previous street projects

$68 million — Street rehabilitation

$30 million — Street widening

$24 million — Bridge replacement and rehab

$21.6 million — Matching funds

$19.3 million — Traffic engineering

$10 million — ADA improvements

$4.8 million — Sidewalks

$4 million — Construction completion incentives

$3 million — Engineering, inspection and testing

$1.2 million — Alleys

City facilities — $249.4 million

$4.4 million — Safety Training Center driving track overlay

$6.4 million — BOK Center

$18.8 million — Convention Center

$79.7 million — Tulsa Performing Arts Center

$31.9 million — Parks — Improvements would include approximately $8 million for Page Belcher and Mohawk golf courses; park improvements; trail improvements; and facility improvements such as new roofs for community centers

$47.5 million — New Public Safety Center — Funding would be used to purchase a building to relocate Police and Fire headquarters, the Tulsa Emergency Management Agency and other public safety services onto one campus

$25.7 million — Tulsa Zoo — Funding would be used for the children’s zoo, roof replacements, rehabilitation of the Rainforest, and perimeter risk mitigation

$10 million — Gilcrease Museum Matching Funds

$5 million — Zink Lake Infrastructure

$20 million — Citywide Facility Maintenance

Capital equipment — $152.8 million

$58.5 million — Tulsa Fire Department fleet

$94.3 million — Other vehicles/equipment

Housing and neighborhoods — $90 million

$75 million — Would be combined with other city housing funds to create a total investment in housing of $104.2 million

$15 million — Neighborhood revitalization

Source: City of Tulsa