City's top designation for flood-mitigation efforts boosts flood insurance discounts for Tulsans

The city has been part of NFIP’s voluntary Community Rating System since 1991. The program requires communities to go above and beyond the NFIP’s minimum standards in mitigating flooding if they want to qualify for insurance premium discounts.

“The reality was our flooding problems were so severe, that is what created us being a No. 1,” Zachary said.

Zachary said a key factor in elevating the city’s ranking from No. 2 to No. 1 was the local levee system.

“We have a levee system on portions of the Arkansas River, and the emergency measures established by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with the Tulsa County Drainage District helped propel us into a Class 1 facility,” Zachary said.

For all the progress the city has made in flood mitigation, Zachary acknowledged that more work remains.

“We have just continued to aggressively address the flooding issues in the city of Tulsa and reducing flood loss, but the reason we joined in (the Community Rating System) and the reason we have scored so much is that is just how broken we were,” Zachary said. “There was a lot of development that were thought to be lesser risk, but they turned out, as the basins urbanized and the base flood elevations rose, those poor people flooded.”