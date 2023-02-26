The public engagement phase of the city’s work to create a long-term strategy to address homelessness begins with a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at OU Tulsa’s Schusterman Learning Center, 4502 E. 41st St.

The city’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force has met five times since the start of the year to gather information and opinions from service providers, law enforcement officials, mental health experts and other stakeholders regarding the city’s homelessness problem and efforts to provide care and housing.

Tuesday night will be the public’s opportunity to have its say.

“I just think it will be good to hear where the public is currently sitting on this issue,” said Becky Gligo, a task force member and executive director of Housing Solutions. “Since one of our biggest barriers is NIMBYism, I am hopeful that we will get some people who show up to advocate for housing, those sorts of things.”

NIMBY stands for “not in my back yard.”

City Councilor Phil Lakin said city leaders need the public’s input as they work to solve Tulsa’s housing crisis.

“Before we can decide how to respond to our city’s affordable housing crisis, we all have to know what is currently being done, what we plan to do, and what the current and ongoing negative impacts are to residents, employees, homes and businesses,” Lakin said. “We need people to attend to learn and also to share their stories and concerns.”

The task force meetings to date have focused on five topics: mental health, housing, support services, existing strategies, and understanding homelessness and its root causes.

The task force includes eight officials from the city — Mayor G.T. Bynum, Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr, Working in Neighborhoods Director James Wagner, Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse, and City Councilors Jeannie Cue, Crista Patrick, Lori Decter Wright and Lakin. The other members are Michael Junk, QuikTrip manager of public and government affairs; Zack Stoycoff, Healthy Minds executive director; and Gligo.

The City Council has established a web page that provides a comprehensive overview of the task force’s work and includes links to videos of each presentation the group has received. The web page can be found by going to tulsacouncil.org and clicking “projects.”

In his State of the City address in November, Bynum pledged that the city would become more active in addressing homelessness. The task force is one of the initiatives Bynum has rolled out to make good on that promise.

The others include a challenge to the community to invest $500 million — primarily in private dollars — in housing over the next two years and the city’s commitment to provide $1 million for the county’s first mental health urgent recovery center dedicated to serving children and families in crisis 24/7.

Bynum also said the city would open a low-barrier shelter this year.

The most recent Point-In-Time Count for which results are available, from January 2022, identified 1,063 homeless people in Tulsa County at that time. But figures compiled by A Way Home for Tulsa, a consortium of local private and public entities working to make homelessness rare and nonrecurring, show that 2,179 people countywide accessed services for the homeless this January.

Officials estimate that 400 to 500 supportive housing units for the chronically homeless are needed in Tulsa and that overall the city needs 4,000 to 6,000 more units of affordable housing.

