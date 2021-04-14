City's effort to establish Tourism Improvement District gets major boost with judge's ruling

The city of Tulsa has won a major legal victory in its fight to establish a Tourism Improvement District.

Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman granted the city’s request for summary judgment Wednesday and rejected the plaintiff’s request for the same.

In ruling in the city’s favor, Musseman found that the TID was created legally by the Tulsa City Council and that it is constitutional and valid under state law. The plaintiff in the case, TOCH LLC, had argued just the opposite.

The ruling ensures that the TID will be reinstated, likely sometime this year.

The city of Tulsa did not provide a comment for this story. But an attorney for an intervenor in the case, Tulsa Hotel Partners LLC, described the judge’s ruling as a complete victory for his client and a resounding validation of the TID.

This “will be a big economic driver for the hotels in the district as they recover from the pandemic,” said Kyden Creekpaum with Frederic Dorwart law firm. “This is why the Hyatt Regency Tulsa fought hard alongside the city to validate the TID and is very excited to start benefitting from the TID marketing dollars.”

Attorney Grant Thetford, representing TOCH LLC, said he was disappointed in the ruling.