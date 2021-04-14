City's effort to establish Tourism Improvement District gets major boost with judge's ruling

The city of Tulsa has won a major legal victory in its fight to establish a Tourism Improvement District.
Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman granted the city’s request for summary judgment Wednesday and rejected the plaintiff’s request for the same.
In ruling in the city’s favor, Musseman found that the TID was created legally by the Tulsa City Council and that it is constitutional and valid under state law. The plaintiff in the case, TOCH LLC, had argued just the opposite.
The ruling ensures that the TID will be reinstated, likely sometime this year.
The city of Tulsa did not provide a comment for this story. But an attorney for an intervenor in the case, Tulsa Hotel Partners LLC, described the judge’s ruling as a complete victory for his client and a resounding validation of the TID.
This “will be a big economic driver for the hotels in the district as they recover from the pandemic,” said Kyden Creekpaum with Frederic Dorwart law firm. “This is why the Hyatt Regency Tulsa fought hard alongside the city to validate the TID and is very excited to start benefitting from the TID marketing dollars.”
Attorney Grant Thetford, representing TOCH LLC, said he was disappointed in the ruling.
“But we haven’t had an opportunity to review the order, and once we get a chance to review that we’ll move forward,” Thetford said.
After years of discussion between the city of Tulsa, Visit Tulsa and local hoteliers, the City Council in 2018 unanimously approved the creation of the TID.
The 30-year assessment district requires hotels with 110 rooms or more to pay a 3% assessment on hotel stays.
Prior to the pandemic, officials estimated that the assessment would raise approximately $3 million a year.
According to the City Council resolution creating the TID, the funds can be used only for what could reasonably be “calculated to increase occupancy and room rates for the assessed properties as a class, including convention and tourism facility expenses directly related to such marketing services."
City leaders have argued that the assessment is necessary to bring Tulsa’s marketing resources in line with those in cities of comparable size.
The assessment has not been in effect since mid-2019, when a Tulsa County district judge granted the plaintiff’s request for a temporary injunction.
Mayoral spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the city has yet to determine when the assessment will go back into effect but noted that the city has previously committed not to apply the assessment retroactively.
TOCH LLC is made up of Brickhugger LLC and investors Neal Bhow, Lee Levinson and Bruce Taylor. Brickhugger principals John and Tori Snyder, along with their daughter, Macy Snyder-Amatucci, redeveloped the historic Mayo Hotel and the Detroit Lofts.