City to remove homeless encampments along Archer Street

The city is working with the Police Department to remove the growing number of homeless encampments along Archer Street north of downtown, the city’s housing director said Monday.

“I do know that we have been having conversations with both service providers in the city and Tulsa Police Department for quite some time now on how we are going to address the rising number of unsheltered, homeless individuals as the shelters themselves have to let less people in because of physical distancing,” said Becky Gligo.

Gligo said the city’s Asset Management Department is working with the police to coordinate the removal process and that it was her understanding that TPD’s first sweep through the area would be Sept. 8.

Officer Jeanne Pierce, however, said TPD’s Downtown Impact Team has already begun notifying the people experiencing homelessness living along Archer that they have to move on.

“All I know is that our Downtown Impact Team is in the process of warning these individuals who are living in these encampments that they are going to be cleaned up soon and if they don’t leave, they will be cited,” Pierce said. “… That is what we are doing currently.”