City to issue new proposal requests for Route 66 interpretive center and commercial complex

City officials have been talking about building some sort of Route 66 facility since at least 2013, when they issued a request for proposals for an interpretive center and commercial complex.

But with 2022 fast approaching, there’s not even a plan on the drawing board, and the city is preparing to issue another request for proposals for how Tulsa can capitalize on its rich ties to the Mother Road.

“We want a project that is viable and self-sustaining and is attractive on really a critical place on the river,” said Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer.

More than six years ago, in May 2015, city officials were confident they had already identified that self-sustaining and attractive project.

Then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett and representatives of the Route 66 Alliance held a press conference to announce plans to build a $19.5 million interpretive center and commercial complex. The Route 66 Experience was to have been built on two acres of city-owned land across the street from Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

Route 66 Alliance, a nonprofit, was the only entity to respond to the city’s RFP.