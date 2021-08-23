City to issue new proposal requests for Route 66 interpretive center and commercial complex

City officials have been talking about building some sort of Route 66 facility since at least 2013, when they issued a request for proposals for an interpretive center and commercial complex.
But with 2022 fast approaching, there’s not even a plan on the drawing board, and the city is preparing to issue another request for proposals for how Tulsa can capitalize on its rich ties to the Mother Road.
“We want a project that is viable and self-sustaining and is attractive on really a critical place on the river,” said Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer.
More than six years ago, in May 2015, city officials were confident they had already identified that self-sustaining and attractive project.
Then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett and representatives of the Route 66 Alliance held a press conference to announce plans to build a $19.5 million interpretive center and commercial complex. The Route 66 Experience was to have been built on two acres of city-owned land across the street from Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive.
Route 66 Alliance, a nonprofit, was the only entity to respond to the city’s RFP.
The city committed $6.5 million to the project — $1.5 million in Vision 2025 funding approved by voters in 2003, and $5 million from the city’s 2006 third-penny sales tax package — with the Alliance to raise the rest.
But it never got off the ground, and when the nonprofit’s exclusivity agreement with the city expired in late 2017 without sufficient funding to move the project forward, the city began looking elsewhere.
In 2019, Chris Ellison, owner of ITulsa, proposed a public-private partnership to construct a Route 66 museum on 5 acres near the Mother Road Market at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue as part of a larger mixed-use development.
That concept never took flight, either, and now the city — spurred in part by yet another private-sector proposal — is finalizing a new request for proposals for the original site at Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive.
“The scope for the draft RFP is very much in keeping with the original concept: a mix of commercial amenities to complement a Route 66-themed interpretive center,” said Dennis Whitaker with the Tulsa Planning Office.
Ross Group, a Tulsa-based engineering and construction management company, earlier this year pitched a conceptual plan for such a development, but Blair said it’s too early to speculate on what proposals will be submitted as part of the latest RFP process.
“From our perspective, the RFP process is an open process,” Blair said. “I don’t want to give the impression that there is an inside track and that we’re not going to evaluate everything we get fairly, because we absolutely are.”
The city has yet to announce when the RFP will be issued.
