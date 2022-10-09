DENVER — Mayor G.T. Bynum thinks the time has come for Tulsa’s city government to take a more active role in addressing homelessness in the city, he said last week.

“I think 100% the city needs to have a more engaged role than we have had in the past, but exactly what that looks like, … there is a lot of, I think, iterating and evolving needs for us to know exactly the right place,” Bynum said in an interview with the Tulsa World.

Bynum spoke with the World after telling a gathering of Tulsa civic, business and government leaders in Denver for the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s 13th annual Intercity Visit that addressing homelessness is a top priority for his administration and the City Council.

“I have heard so many people throughout the trip talking about homelessness in Tulsa and what can be done,” Bynum said. “And the concern for me is that I will hear one group of folks, maybe from the business community, talking about how to address the issues that impact them, and I will hear folks from municipal government talking about how to fix the issues that impact them, folks from the nonprofit community talking about how to fix the issues that impact them.

“The big takeaway for me … is there is not one thing that can be done to fix homelessness. It has to be a large, collaborative effort communitywide.”

Bynum asked the Tulsa officials to bring their expertise to the table for a community dialogue on how best to address the issue in a compassionate way, “not leaving it all to the Police Department, or leaving it all to the nonprofit community and asking business owners to just fend for themselves.”

In the first panel discussion of the trip, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock described his city government’s evolving role in addressing homelessness, mental health issues and the lack of affordable housing.

For years, Hancock said, city governments across the nation simply passed through federal funding to the social service agencies and other organizations working to address those problems.

In Denver, that changed in 2013, when the city made its first general fund allocation — for $3 million — to help with affordable housing. The city’s general fund allocation for affordable housing and homeless programs this fiscal year is $190 million, with the figure expected to grow to $254 million next fiscal year, according to the mayor.

“That is to purchase hotels, motels; that is to invest in more overnight shelters, voucher programs,” Hancock said. “It’s a whole myriad of connected services, but we also have our social net services, or safety net services, tied to those efforts.”

Tulsa doesn’t have $254 million — Denver generates a portion of that revenue through two dedicated quarter-cent sales taxes — in its general fund to spend on homelessness and affordable housing. The city’s entire fiscal year 2023 general fund budget is a record-high $378.7 million.

Instead, Tulsa provides federal pass-through dollars to the support services helping the homeless. In the last two years, Tulsa has distributed approximately $14 million to nonprofits for that purpose.

The city also has an Affordable Housing Strategy aimed at providing incentives and other assistance to address what officials estimate is a shortage in housing units of between 4,000 and 6,000.

One of the goals of the strategy is to work with A Way Home for Tulsa — a consortium of social service agencies, nonprofit organizations and government entities dedicated to making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring — to implement its strategic plan.

The strategic plan comprises four major elements: stopping homelessness before it occurs; making the care system for the homeless more effective, equitable and person-centered; increasing access to housing; and expanding community, state and federal support.

Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, the lead agency in A Way Home for Tulsa, said she was grateful for the mayor’s commitment to the issue, noting that he has recently attended two or three of A Way Home for Tulsa’s board meetings.

“It needs to be leaders at the highest level talking about this work,” she said. “It’s too important.”

Gligo said the best thing the city can do to address homelessness is to help generate more housing.

“I think what we have seen in cities across America that have been successful in tackling homelessness is how important the partnership between local government and service providers and all sectors are,” Gligo said.

“So if the city can help us by paving the way to the funding and creation of additional housing opportunities, that is the most important thing they can do at this point.”

The latest point-in-time count, done nationwide in January, showed Denver with 4,794 people experiencing homelessness. Last week, Hancock put the number at 5,000-plus. Denver’s population is 711,463, according to the latest U.S. Census figures

By comparison, Tulsa has a population of 411,404. The latest point-in-time count for Tulsa County, with its population of nearly 700,000, showed 1,063 people experiencing homeless. A more recent indicator, compiled by A Way Home for Tulsa, found that 2,296 people in the county accessed services for the homeless in September.

Bynum said the city may be able to access more federal dollars to help address homelessness, and he indicated that would be one of his priorities moving forward.

Another, he said, will be to harness all of the great work being done to assist the homeless by local social service agencies and foundations to come up with the best possible path forward for Tulsa.

“It’s a blessing and a curse,” Bynum said. “Because, on the one hand, it’s like, wow, there is so much knowledge in the community around this space. But, also, how do you pull all of that together in a productive way that is effective? That is a challenge.”

On a related note, Bynum said he looks forward to participating in a City Council working group that is looking at possible modifications to a proposed ordinance amendment that would prohibit obstruction of sidewalks and other public rights of way.

The proposal, which included possible fines and jail time for violators of the law, drew sharp criticism from service providers and advocates for the homeless. Such an approach, they have argued, would only make it more difficult for people experiencing homelessness to get permanent housing and not address the underlying issues that contributed to them being on the streets.

<&rule>

