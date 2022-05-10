City selects developer for Evans-Fintube property; project includes saving Oklahoma Iron Works Building

The Oklahoma Iron Works Building on the 22-acre Evans-Fintube property north of downtown will be saved after all.

The city has selected Be Good Development Partners and J.E. Dunn to develop the southern half of the land, and the first step in that process will be to reclaim and reimagine the historic building.

In addition, plans call for a skyscraper up to 42 stories tall, the first skyscraper with more than 40 floors that would be built in Tulsa since the Cityplex Central Tower in 1979 and the first in the downtown area since the BOk Tower in 1976.

“We are looking at retail; we are looking at some dining, a brewery, makerspace and studio space as well as office and co-working space,” said Franchell Abdalla, who is leading the development group, called Team Alchemy.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity began a search for Evans-Fintube development teams about a year ago and announced the two finalists in February. The city owns the property.

The proposal from the other finalist, Greenwood Phoenix, led by E Smith Legacy, Rose Rock and Pivot Project, included an outdoor multipurpose stadium and an indoor youth and amateur sports facility.

Kian Kamas, executive director of TAEO, said the 15-member selection committee was impressed with how Team Alchemy’s proposal hewed to the wishes and desires of the Greenwood community in which the project will be built.

"The scale and the proposed uses and their alignment with community feedback was probably one of the biggest things that really tipped the scales for Team Alchemy,” she said. “The steering committee felt like that if you started at the first community engagement meeting into the second and the third, consistently the feedback that they heard from the community aligned most with what they saw in Team Alchemy’s proposal versus what they saw in the Greenwood Phoenix proposal.”

Kamas said the steering committee was also happy to see Team Alchemy’s commitment to keeping the Iron Works Building around for future generations. The plant made much of the steel that was used to construct some of Tulsa’s most historic skyscrapers.

“We think it just makes a lot of great sense,” she said. “It really aligns with the kind of scope and scale of the neighborhood, and so we are excited about Phase 1."

J.E. Dunn representative Michael Collins said the construction company was honored to be a co-developer on the project.

“This is a little different because of where it is located in the Tulsa Greenwood District, the Black Wall Street district,” Collins said. “So this is more of a humbling opportunity to honor future development and have a vision that the community wants to stand behind.”

Several factors contributed to the company’s interest in being part of the development, Collins said, including its Black employee resource group’s effort to engage in community initiatives across the country.

“That played a significant role,” he said.

In addition to helping connect the Greenwood community and enhance it, the project is intended to create economic and social wealth for residents.

“Those are the key components,” Collins said.

Abdalla said she hopes to begin construction sometime in 2023, though city officials say they typically allow six to 18 months to complete development agreements before any earth is turned on a project.

In addition to bringing the Iron Works Building back to life, Phase 1 of the development calls for constructing work-play-stay units on the south end of the property, negotiating for the removal of the WATCO rail yard on the west side of the site, and establishing a Community Land Trust.

Abdalla said she and her team are committed to building The Beacon, the 42-story, mixed-use structure that highlighted their proposal, in Phase 2 of the development. As proposed, the building could potentially include rooftop dining, a hotel, a performance theater, studio space, first-floor retail and mixed-income multifamily housing.

“Now it might not end up being 42 stories; that’s only for negotiations to determine,” Abdalla said. “But it won’t deliver on less than what we talked about in terms of its programming.

“It will have an indoor performing area. It will ensure that there is multifamily housing that is mixed income. It will ensure that there is dining and retail for both local business owners and entrepreneurs to participate as well as attracting national retailers and national hoteliers to come into this space.”

The same goes for the overall goals of the project, which are based not only on the vision and desires of the community but on the economic needs of the city, Abdalla said.

“And so while there may be shifts, we always want to assure that we approach this project with that at the forefront: that this was going to deliver a community benefit at every level.”

