Tulsa continues to make incremental progress toward addressing disparities in the community, with the issue of justice remaining a stubborn outlier, according to the 2022 Equality Indicators report released this week.

The city’s overall score was 42.85 out of 100, up from 40.56 the previous year and 3.63 points higher than the city scored in 2018, the first year the report was issued.

The report looks at six themes, or areas, and compares outcomes of groups likely to experience inequalities, such as racial minorities, to outcomes from groups less likely to experience them, such as whites.

The themes measured are Economic Opportunity, Education, Housing, Justice, Public Health, and Services.

In all, 54 indicators — nine for each theme — are measured to come up with the score for each theme and the city’s overall score.

Each indicator is scored on a scale from 1, for high inequality, to 100, for high equality.

Justice is the only area that has seen an overall decline in its score since 2018, dropping six points from 41.11 to 35.11. It examines disparities in arrests, law enforcement workforce, officer use of force, and violence.

The indicator scores in the Justice category ranged from 23 each for “Officer use of force by subject race” and “Homicide victimization by race” to 48 for “Juvenile arrests by race.”

The law enforcement score has gone up 4.67 points from 2018, while arrests, and safety and violence have seen their scores decline overall.

The child abuse indicator within the safety and violence topic has decreased by 26 points since 2018, with a decrease of 7 points since last year.

Each of the other five themes has increased over the last five years, topped by Education, up 10.89, and Public Health, which has seen its score increase by 7.78.

The highest scoring indicators were “Dropping out by income” under Education, “Housing complaints by geography” under Housing, and “VA appointment wait time” under Public Health, each with a score of 100. The lowest scoring indicator was “Payday loans and banks by geography” under Economic Opportunity, with a score of 1.

“Tulsa has improved its Equality Score since 2018 with increases in the education, housing, public health, and services themes, and we will continue to use these scores to look at ways to ensure that every Tulsan, no matter where they live or what their background may be, has an opportunity for a healthy life,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement.

“That work happens in partnership with our robust network of nonprofit organizations, local businesses, faith-based institutions, and government partners who are all making Tulsa better every day.”

The initial Equality Indicators report, which noted racial disparities in policing, prompted City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and dozens of other residents to send a letter to Bynum and the City Council demanding that councilors hold public hearings on the findings.

The hearings, which focused on the theme of Justice, were held in 2019 and led to the creation of three City Council working groups: Fines and Fees, Data Collection, and Trust and Accountability.

The goal of the working groups is to better understand the issues raised at the public hearings and to establish policies and programs to address the issues identified in the meetings.

The Mayor’s Office established an Office of Resilience and Equity about the the time the first Equality Indicators report was published. The office has worked on many initiatives to address disparities, including financial empowerment and first-time homeowner programs and efforts to increase representation on the city’s workforce, authorities, boards and commissions.

The Office of Resilience and Equity also works with local organizations to assist in developing and implementing programs to address disparities throughout the city.

The city's primary economic development entity, Partner Tulsa, was established in part to ensure shared prosperity throughout the community.

City leaders, using a methodology developed by the City University of New York's Institute for State and Local Governance, partner with the Community Service Council to put the Equality Indicators reports together.

"Shining a light on inequitable situations is difficult,” said Community Service Council CEO Pam Ballard. “I applaud our city leaders for their diligence in continuing to measure our progress toward greater equality across areas, which requires strong focus as we strive to build a more equitable and just community for all Tulsans."

