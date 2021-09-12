City schedules public meetings to get input on Evans-Fintube development proposals

The Fintube building, on the north end of the 22-acre property, was demolished to make room for a parking lot for the BMX facility. The Evans building — also known as the Oklahoma Iron Works Building — sits on the south end of the property and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

City officials have repeatedly expressed hope that the historic structure could be incorporated into the redevelopment of the property but the RFP does not require that the building be salvaged.

Kamas said the public’s input on that aspect of the project will be valuable in determining how the development takes shape.

“We wanted to leave the door open for flexibility but also recognize that it is this unique historic structure that does and can add value to a project,” Kamas said. “We hope it will, and we want to bring the tools to the table to provide every resource to keep it, but we also didn’t want to constrain teams if they just didn’t find it feasible.”

Each of the public meetings will focus on a slightly different aspect of the project.