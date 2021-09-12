City schedules public meetings to get input on Evans-Fintube development proposals

The city is gathering proposals for the redevelopment of the southern half of the old Evans-Fintube site near downtown, but it needs the public’s help.
Three meetings have been scheduled to give Tulsans the opportunity to provide their input and feedback on proposed development ideas. The meetings — set for September, October and December — are spread out so the public can provide its input throughout the design process.
Last month, the city selected four development groups to design proposals for the 11-acre property, which is directly south of the $23 million USA BMX outdoor arena, headquarters, hall of fame and training facilities that are under construction. That project is expected to be completed early next year.
The request for proposals issued to the development groups calls for a mixed-use development that would enhance and celebrate the cultural diversity of north Tulsa and the Greenwood District.
Another goal of the project is to generate economic growth and ownership opportunities for residents of the area.
“Ultimately, our hope is that over the next several months we really are able to facilitate this process where the design teams themselves can hear from residents and stakeholders about what they want to see, and then use that to shape the proposals that we receive,” said Kian Kamas, executive director of Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.
The Fintube building, on the north end of the 22-acre property, was demolished to make room for a parking lot for the BMX facility. The Evans building — also known as the Oklahoma Iron Works Building — sits on the south end of the property and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
City officials have repeatedly expressed hope that the historic structure could be incorporated into the redevelopment of the property but the RFP does not require that the building be salvaged.
Kamas said the public’s input on that aspect of the project will be valuable in determining how the development takes shape.
“We wanted to leave the door open for flexibility but also recognize that it is this unique historic structure that does and can add value to a project,” Kamas said. “We hope it will, and we want to bring the tools to the table to provide every resource to keep it, but we also didn’t want to constrain teams if they just didn’t find it feasible.”
Each of the public meetings will focus on a slightly different aspect of the project.
The Sept. 23 meeting will provide residents the opportunity to meet the development teams, hear their goals for the site and provide feedback. At the Oct. 19 meeting, the development teams will give their initial ideas for the site and explain what opportunities they would create for the community. On Dec. 2, developers will present their final proposals and explain how the proposals incorporated the community’s input. The public will also have one last opportunity to provide its feedback.
The public will be able to attend the meetings in person or virtually. The city has yet to announce where the meetings will be held.
An online survey is also available for the public to express its views on the project. There's also an online survey for businesses interested in receiving updates on the project and potential opportunities for involvement.
For more information about the Evans-Fintube project, or to view the RFP, go to cityoftulsa.org/evansfintube.
The development teams must submit their final proposals by Nov. 15. Selection of the site developer is anticipated in December.
The groups vying for the project are Be Good Development of Tulsa; E. Smith Legacy of Dallas, Rose Rock of Tulsa and Pivot Project of Oklahoma City; L+M of New York and McCormack Baron Salazar of St. Louis; and Twenty20 Management of Tulsa.