City receives four proposals for Route 66 mixed-use development; evaluation process begins

A city review committee met Friday to begin evaluating proposals for a new Route 66 mixed-use development to be built on two acres of city-owned land across the street from Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza.
Four local companies responded to the city’s request for proposals: Continental Overseas LLC, Hund Capital, Ross Group Development and Sharp Boulder Enterprises LLC.
Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer, said the review committee was impressed with all of the proposals.
“We talked through every proposal in some detail and all of the different aspects of it — the financial aspects, the proposed uses, the integration with the neighborhood and that sort of thing,” Blair said. “I think there was general consensus that we really want to follow up with two and ask them to come in and have a more thorough discussion with them.”
The city’s request for proposals, or RFP, requires that the proposed development include a Route 66 Interpretive Center, on-site parking, and restaurant and retail uses.
The architecture of the project should include “unique features that represent an iconic-style destination rather than a replica of branded projects and should be compatible with views of the river and skyline,” according to the RFP.
Development features suggested — but not required — by the city include a hotel and residential and office space.
The five-person review committee is made up of representatives of the City Council, the Tulsa Planning Office, the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and the Mayor’s Office.
Proposals are being scored on a 100-point system based on the following standards: understands and represents the RFP’s goals (maximum 30 points); developer qualifications and experience (maximum 30 points); financial resources (maximum 30 points); and conforms to submission requirements (maximum 10 points).
Continental Overseas is the parent company of Jain Hotels, which owns and operates nearly 20 hotels in the Tulsa area. The company also has a development arm.
Hund Capital is a real estate development company founded by Cody Brandt. Brandt grew up in Broken Arrow and worked in Washington, D.C., before spending five years in Dallas doing commercial appraisals.
His development work in Tulsa has been primarily in the Pearl District.
Ross Group is a Tulsa-based engineering, development and construction company that has done extensive work throughout Oklahoma and Texas as well other parts of the country. It has also been responsible for some of Tulsa’s largest recent redevelopment projects, including the reconstruction of the Tulsa Club.
Sharp Boulder Enterprises was founded by David Sharp, a long-time local developer. The company’s investments include $6 million in buildings along Route 66 from Peoria to Yale avenues. The company has also invested $16 million in properties in the River Parks and Riverview area.
The city issued its first request for proposals for a mixed-use commercial development and Route 66 interpretive center in 2013.
The Route 66 Alliance was the sole respondent to the RFP, but the nonprofit’s proposed Route 66 Experience never got off the ground because of a lack of funding.