City receives four proposals for Route 66 mixed-use development; evaluation process begins

A city review committee met Friday to begin evaluating proposals for a new Route 66 mixed-use development to be built on two acres of city-owned land across the street from Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza.

Four local companies responded to the city’s request for proposals: Continental Overseas LLC, Hund Capital, Ross Group Development and Sharp Boulder Enterprises LLC.

Jack Blair, the city’s chief operating officer, said the review committee was impressed with all of the proposals.

“We talked through every proposal in some detail and all of the different aspects of it — the financial aspects, the proposed uses, the integration with the neighborhood and that sort of thing,” Blair said. “I think there was general consensus that we really want to follow up with two and ask them to come in and have a more thorough discussion with them.”

The city’s request for proposals, or RFP, requires that the proposed development include a Route 66 Interpretive Center, on-site parking, and restaurant and retail uses.