City raises white flag on proposed REI project; developer claims he was left out of decision-making process

Mayor G.T. Bynum said last week that the court’s order was a deciding factor in the city’s decision not to move forward with the project.

“Our legal department reviewed that ruling and in particular the concerns that were raised within it and felt that those were fair concerns and did not feel that they were in a position to argue against them in district court,” Bynum said. “And therefore TPFA could not legally extend that agreement.”

Bouvier said he expected to hear from the city after the court order to plan how UCR and the city would respond, but he never did.

“I just wished the city would have reached out to us and got our advice,” Bouvier said. “There is a likelihood (there) would have been a different outcome.”

He said he later sent an email to TPFA asking the authority to extend the inspection period for the sale of the land — a formality that had been granted multiple times before — but got no definitive response from either TPFA or the city.

Bouvier said he suspected that the city decided not to continue pursuing the development because of the court order but that he was never told so by TPFA, Bynum or any member of his administration despite his having reached out to them multiple times for answers.