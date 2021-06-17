City plans to rename two parks to honor veterans, Native Americans

In a move that "just makes a lot of sense," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday announced the city's plan to rename two well-known parks near downtown.

The proposal would rename Centennial Park, which is wedged between the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 and American Legion Post 1 near Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue, to Veterans Park, making way for the current Veterans Park at 21st Street and Boulder Avenue to be transformed into a park honoring the land's rich Native American history.

At that location, Dream Keepers Park would be almost catty-corner to Creek Nation Council Oak Park at 18th Street and Cheyenne Avenue, which memorializes the settling point of the Lochapoka clan of the Muscogee Nation after they were forced out of Alabama in 1836.

The history of the Muscogee Nation and the history of Tulsa are one and the same, Muscogee Second Chief Del Beaver said, speaking on behalf of Principal Chief David Hill at the press conference. There's been greater recognition of that fact recently, Beaver said, and the move to rename the park is one more act of such.