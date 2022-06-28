City officials unveil Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood master plan draft

Tulsans got a look Tuesday night at a draft of the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan.

The presentation at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa marked the culmination of a yearlong effort to gather community input regarding how three parcels of city-owned land totaling more than 50 acres should be developed.

Rodrigo Rojas, deputy chief of staff in the Mayor’s Office, said before the meeting that neighborhood residents had suggested multiple uses for the property, ranging from housing to retail to recreation spaces.

The plan is “really just focusing on the future and what this space can really be for the north Tulsa community but also for Tulsa in general,” Rojas said.

The master plan outlines potential uses for the properties and gives each a name.

Plans for The Core, a 45-acre tract west of OSU-Tulsa and north of the Inner Dispersal Loop, call for rebuilding the area into a vibrant mixed-use destination that would include affordable housing and offer amenities and services the area lacks.

Connectivity is another goal.

“We want to ensure that we are strengthening connections, so mobility is going to be really key here,” Rojas said. “We want to create walkable, mixed-use spaces (and) increase those mobility options for people to navigate that Core.”

Greenwood Plaza would take advantage of the open space next to Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave. The 6-acre property has long been home to the city’s Juneteenth Festival, and it would continue to serve that purpose with a proposed amphitheater.

Rojas said the “flexible space” would provide a community gathering spot not only for Juneteenth but for other celebrations of Greenwood’s culture and history.

“Juneteenth happens every year, but it only happens once a year,” Rojas said. “So that is one of the things we heard a lot: How do we create a space where people can enjoy 12 months out of the year rather than just one day out of the calendar?”

The nearly 19-acre Green Stitch property runs parallel to the Osage Trail and includes B.S. Roberts Park and the detention pond area that leads to Carver Middle School.

Rojas said neighborhood high school students have expressed a strong desire to see Greenwood Plaza and Green Stitch be used for outdoor recreation while also serving as venues to tell the story of Greenwood.

In fact, educating visitors about Greenwood’s history and culture is a focus throughout the master plan.

“The theme overall in all three of the sites is really creating an identity through vibrant spaces that honor the history and tell the story of north Tulsa,” Rojas said.

Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District were destroyed by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre but were rebuilt in subsequent decades. In more recent years, urban renewal, gentrification and the construction of Interstate 244 have led to more disruptions and setbacks for residents.

Rojas said city officials are well aware that Tulsans don’t want to see the master plan become another shiny document that ends up collecting dust in an office somewhere. Moving forward, the city will confer with city staff and the 11-member leadership committee steering the master plan process to come up with final recommendations.

Then it’s off to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and City Council for approval of the plan.

Rojas said he is not sure how long that process will take.

“The great thing about this plan is there will be an implementation strategy to identify the immediate actions that can be taken in order to begin that implementation and begin the governance model for the area,” he said.

For more information and to view the master plan draft, go to ourlegacytulsa.org.

