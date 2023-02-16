Thursday was a good day for east Tulsa and an especially good day for Connie Dodson.

City officials, students and neighborhood residents gathered to celebrate the reopening of McCullough Park, 11534 E. 25th St., and Dodson got to take a bow.

“There are so many people who pulled together to make this possible,” said Mayor G.T Bynum. “But I am a big believer that there are times when one person really makes all the difference, and the reality is, we would not be standing here to dedicate these park improvements if it were not for Connie Dodson.”

The former District 6 city councilor persistently made the case for funding the McCullough Park improvements as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa initiative. Voters overwhelmingly approved the quality-of-life package, which included $3.6 million to overhaul the park.

“We needed a good park — a great park — in east Tulsa,” Dodson said. “We did not have one. We didn’t have one that had a plethora of amenities and things for the kids to do.”

For the longest time, McCullough Park had four youth baseball fields, and that was about it. Now it has just two youth baseball fields — and so much more: a sports court, a splash pad, a playground, pavilions, a trail, a picnic area, benches, restrooms, LED lighting, additional parking and a BMX pump track.

The park sits inside what is commonly referred to as the Global District. Tulsa Parks Director Anna America said the city relied heavily on input from the diverse neighborhood to determine what amenities the park should include, and she said the rich culture of the area is reflected in the park’s look.

“There are so many elements here that would not be here if it were not for that collaborative creative process,” America said. “There are a lot of design elements that tap into that.”

Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on the BMX pump track — where bicyclists use a looped track's rollers, or small hills, and berms, or corners, instead of peddling for momentum — as members of the Disney Elementary School bike club took a spin around. They were joined by someone a little older and much more experienced in BMX racing, Olympian Payton Ridenour.

Ridenour, 20, is a member of the BMX Elite Women’s National Team and competed in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Last year, she and her parents moved to Tulsa from Philadelphia to be close to the Hardesty National BMX track and headquarters downtown.

As it turns out, the family lives only 10 minutes from McCullough Park.

“It’s great that they have something now that anywhere from the mountain bike team that wants to just kind of learn how to ride and that kind of stuff, all the way to someone like me, who is an Olympian, can come out here and have fun,” Ridenour said.

