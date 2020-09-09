City of Tulsa's homeless shelter now open in former juvenile center

Archer Street is home to the Iron Gate soup kitchen and food pantry, The Salvation Army, the Day Center for the Homeless and the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Being in proximity to those sites allows people to quickly access services those entities provide, which is why adjacent encampments grew in the area, Gligo said.

“The city is working really collaboratively with A Way Home for Tulsa so that is not happening because we know citations just create more barriers for people experiencing homelessness,” she said. “And so this is really about giving people a safe, dignified place to spend their day.”

The city has already made at least 350 successful housing placements of homeless people since March, which is a greater total than in all of 2019, Gligo said.

And doing so in the middle of a pandemic was an initial concern because of how vulnerable the population is and that fact that existing shelters had to reduce their capacity to prevent coronavirus outbreaks. So far, the application of resources has allowed the city and shelters to avoid community spread within the homeless population.