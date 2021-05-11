City of Tulsa, Tulsa County to receive more than $200 million from American Rescue Plan

Tulsa County and the city of Tulsa will receive a combined $214.4 million from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Tulsa County will receive $126.6 million over two years, and the city will receive $87.8 million over the same time period.

The city and county were notified of their allocations Monday. Half of the funding will be allocated this month and the other half in May 2022.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes $350 billion for states, counties, cities and tribal territories to mitigate economic harm, including the loss of revenue, caused by the pandemic.

Allocations are tied to population and unemployment rates.

The funding is also being spent on the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, on reopening schools safely and for direct payments to citizens.

Mayor’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the city would review the Treasury Department's guidelines before commenting on how the funds will be allocated.

Mayor G.T. Bynum indicated earlier this year that the city of Tulsa did not necessarily need the money.