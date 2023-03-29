The executive director of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit in Tulsa County District Court on Wednesday against the city of Tulsa and three city councilors alleging violations of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act.

Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Laura Bellis were sued in their official capacities as councilors.

“I have experienced it as far as accountability and transparency from this public body,” Executive Director Freeman Culver said during a press conference inside City Hall. “I mean, all this ARPA money that is going out to help organizations. We are the oldest Black organization in Oklahoma and haven’t received a dime, and we submitted the application just like everybody. … I am telling you, we are going to find where the bones are buried.”

Culver said his lawsuit had nothing to do with race.

“This is about truth, and this is about abuse of power, and it is going to end today,” he said.

The lawsuit centers on an incident that occurred last week when Councilor Grant Miller submitted a handwritten open records request seeking all text correspondences between Wright, Hall-Harper and Bellis related to comments he made earlier that day during a committee discussion on homelessness.

Miller, who has opposed providing more city funding for reconstruction of the museum, questioned whether it would make more sense to spend the $10 million allocated for reconstruction of the Gilcrease Museum in the proposed Improve Our Tulsa extension on housing for the homeless instead.

During that discussion, according to the text messages released in response to the open records request, Wright texted Bellis and Hall-Harper, “10M Gilcrease $ for housing. Miller is ridiculous.”

Bellis responded, “RIDICULOUS”; Hall-Harper did not respond.

The lawsuit seeks a judgment finding that the defendants violated the Open Meeting Act by the texting and that all actions at any Tulsa City Council meeting be declared invalid if electronic communications were used in violation of the act.

The lawsuit also seeks an emergency injunctive order compelling the defendants to refrain from any further public meetings or hearings until the alleged violations are addressed.

The city of Tulsa declined to comment, citing its long-standing policy that it does not comment on pending litigation. Laurie Phillips, representing the councilors in their individual capacities, said she could not comment.

Attorney Ronald Durbin, representing Culver, called the incident a microcosm of a massive problem.

“If Councilor Miller said something absurd and ridiculous, I want to hear the councilors say that in the meeting,” Durbin said. “Tell me why as a citizen he is being ridiculous about wanting $10 million for homelessness over the Gilcrease. Why is that ridiculous?”

Durbin said the Open Meeting Act is intended to ensure that issues are addressed in the “light of the public” and that that did not happen during last week’s council committee meeting.

“The only way we are going to achieve that is if there is actual accountability, and accountability can only come if we know what people are considering and what is influencing their decisions,” Durbin said. “Why are we so afraid to have these conversations in the City Council chambers?”

Durbin said he met with Mayor G.T. Bynum’s chief of staff, Blake Ewing, and City Council administrator Patrick Boulden to try to come up with a resolution and avoid the need for a lawsuit.

“The resolution that we were seeking before was simple: acknowledgment that this is an issue — that councilors texting in public meetings is an issue,” Durbin said. “To take accountability for it and work toward adoption of a new policy that will deal with that issue and how councilors are going to deal with cellphones and electronic communication in meetings.”

Wright, Hall-Harper and Bellis earlier this week requested that the city attorney meet with the entire council in April to discuss how Oklahoma’s Open Records and Open Meeting acts pertain to “various technology devices including smart phones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and other communication devices."

The presentation and discussion also is expected to touch on how City Council rules could be amended to address issues related to written communications, both analog and digital, among councilors.

The City Council’s rules and orders of business make no mention of texting fellow councilors during a public meeting. They do state that there are “to be no personal attacks.”

The Open Meetings Act does not mention text messages, either. A section of the law titled Vote by Electronic or Telephonic Communications states: “No informal gatherings or any electronic or telephonic communications, except teleconferences or videoconferences as authorized by … (the law), among a majority of the members of a public body shall be used to decide any action or to take any vote on any matter."

The City Council is a nine-member body. There was no vote on the agenda at the time Wright and Bellis were texting each other.

Durbin says he has no doubt that last week’s incident was a violation of the Open Meeting Act.

“I think the act is very, very clear that they violated it,” he said. “That is why there are 22 pages (in the lawsuit) of the laying out of the many, many, many ways they violated it.”

Miller was not present for the 4:45 p.m. news conference outside City Council Chambers. Instead, he sat inside the chambers waiting for the weekly City Council meeting to begin at 5 p.m.

Miller, a recent graduate of the University of Tulsa law school, said he was not attending the press conference because he was not a named party in the lawsuit, but he acknowledged that he works for Durbin’s law firm. Durbin described him as an “intern.”

Culver, meanwhile, said he became involved in the lawsuit when he saw a television report on Miller’s open records requests for his colleagues' emails.

“We reached out to him to talk about how the process hasn’t been fair. It hasn’t to many organizations,” Culver said.