City of Tulsa employees should learn in late November whether furloughs will be continued next year

City of Tulsa employees should know by the end of November whether the city’s furlough program will be extended into next year, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday.
“My intent is for us to continue to look at the numbers as they come in, and probably in mid- to late November we should have a better feel on whether or not we need to extend those furloughs or if we can let them lapse Dec. 31,” Bynum told city councilors.
Bynum announced the furlough program in April to address anticipated revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early May, approximately 1,000 city employees have been furloughed without pay half a day each Friday.
Police officers, firefighters and other public safety employees are not affected by the furloughs, which are expected to save the city about $4 million.
Bynum told councilors during a budget update that he will not be ending the furlough program before the end of the year.
“I don’t think that would be a potentially good thing for us to do,” he said. “And so our employee furlough days will continue at least through the end of the calendar year, which is what we originally planned on in our budget.”
Sales and use tax collections — the primary source of revenue for the city’s general fund — have exceeded projections in the first few months of fiscal year 2021, Bynum said, but he noted that the city set its sights low.
“We based our budget around sort of what we think of as kind of a worst-case scenario, which would be from the Great Recession (of fiscal year 2010),” Bynum said.
For the first four months of FY 2021, which began July 1, sales and use tax collections have exceeded projections by $5.3 million.
Offsetting those higher-than-expected revenues were declines in Municipal Court fees, code enforcement fees, franchise fees paid by utilities to operate in the city, and other fees for service.
Bynum said the city will have to deal with the detrimental effects the economic slowdown has had on the city’s major employment sectors — energy and aerospace.
“The greatest indicator of sales tax growth in Tulsa is not where a shopping center is built; it is regional employment,” he said.
Bynum said that based on Oklahoma Tax Commission figures the city could lose as much as $6.1 million annually in sales and use tax revenue due to the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court's July ruling in the McGirt case that Congress never disestablished the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Much of Tulsa lies within the reservation.
The ruling had an immediate impact on criminal justice issues in Indian Country, but observers say it also could affect other issues, including taxation.
Another area of concern is Fire Department overtime. Bynum said the department has already spent 74% of its $1.3 million overtime budget, $400,000 of which has gone to pay firefighters who have worked to cover shifts for colleagues quarantined because of COVID-19.
Adding to the city’s woes is the sharp decline in hotel/motel tax revenue.
“Our hotel and motel tax is down by a substantial amount, down by about 40% year over year,” Bynum said. “And, to be honest, I am surprised that that is all it is down by.”
City hotel/motel tax collections fund maintenance and operations for the BOK Center, the Cox Business Convention Center and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. The revenue also funds the Economic Development Commission and the city’s contribution to the Visit Tulsa program.
Bynum told councilors the immediate concern is that the BOK Center and the Convention Center are eating up $700,000 a month from their $15 million reserve to maintain the facilities.
“Most of the staff is furloughed,” Bynum said. “It is that these are not facilities that you can just go turn off the AC and turn off the lights and walk away.
“They are massive facilities that require air flow to avoid mold and other potentially long-term maintenance issues. They require security. … They require just basic upkeep.”
The city plans to use approximately $11 million from its Rainy Day Fund and fund balance to keep its general fund budget in the black this fiscal year, Bynum said.
“The picture today is that there is not an immediate, I think, issue for us from a budgetary standpoint, but the long-term with the remaining nine months of the fiscal year remains something that we need to stay focused on and be very prudent about how we manage our expenses,” he said.
