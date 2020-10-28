City of Tulsa employees should learn in late November whether furloughs will be continued next year

City of Tulsa employees should know by the end of November whether the city’s furlough program will be extended into next year, Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday.

“My intent is for us to continue to look at the numbers as they come in, and probably in mid- to late November we should have a better feel on whether or not we need to extend those furloughs or if we can let them lapse Dec. 31,” Bynum told city councilors.

Bynum announced the furlough program in April to address anticipated revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early May, approximately 1,000 city employees have been furloughed without pay half a day each Friday.

Police officers, firefighters and other public safety employees are not affected by the furloughs, which are expected to save the city about $4 million.

Bynum told councilors during a budget update that he will not be ending the furlough program before the end of the year.

“I don’t think that would be a potentially good thing for us to do,” he said. “And so our employee furlough days will continue at least through the end of the calendar year, which is what we originally planned on in our budget.”